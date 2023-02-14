Hong Kong – LegCo to debate motion on “Making Chinese History a compulsory subject at senior secondary level”

LegCo to debate motion on “Making Chinese History a compulsory subject at senior secondary level” ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

The Legislative Council (LegCo) will hold a meeting on Wednesday (February 15) at 11am in the Chamber of the LegCo Complex. During the meeting, Members will debate a motion on making Chinese History a compulsory subject at senior secondary level. The motion, moved by Prof Lau Chi-pang, is set out in Appendix 1. Revd Canon Peter Douglas Koon will move an amendment to Prof Lau’s motion.

Dr Ngan Man-yu will move a motion on improving the policies on foreign domestic helpers. The motion is set out in Appendix 2. Mr Lee Chun-keung and Ms Judy Chan will move separate amendments to Dr Ngan’s motion.

Meanwhile, Mr Ma Fung-kwok will move a proposed resolution under section 34(4) of the Interpretation and General Clauses Ordinance to extend the period for amending the Minimum Wage Ordinance (Amendment of Schedule 3) Notice 2023 and the Employment Ordinance (Amendment of Ninth Schedule) Notice 2023, laid on the table of the Council on 18 January 2023, to the meeting of 15 March 2023.

During the meeting, Mr Shiu Ka-fai, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, will present the “Report of the Public Accounts Committee on Report No. 78 of the Director of Audit on the Results of Value for Money Audits” and “Report of the Public Accounts Committee on the Reports of the Director of Audit on the Accounts of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for the year ended 31 March 2022 and the Results of Value for Money Audits (Report No. 79)” and address the Council.

Members will also ask the Government 22 questions on various policy areas, six of which require oral replies.

The agenda of the above meeting can be obtained via the LegCo Website (www.legco.gov.hk). Members of the public can watch or listen to the meeting via the “Webcast” system on the LegCo Website. To observe the proceedings of the meeting at the LegCo Complex, members of the public may call 3919 3399 during office hours to reserve seats.