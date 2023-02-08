Hong Kong – Civil Engineering and Development Department to hold Kau Yi Chau Artificial Islands exhibitions

Civil Engineering and Development Department to hold Kau Yi Chau Artificial Islands exhibitions ******************************************************************************************



The Civil Engineering and Development Department will hold exhibitions on the Kau Yi Chau Artificial Islands (KYCAI) starting from February 9 on the preliminary proposals for four aspects including reclamation extent, broad land use, strategic transport infrastructure and possible financing options to strengthen public understanding on the preliminary proposals of the KYCAI and collect public opinions.

The exhibitions will be held in the following venues:



Date Venue February 9 to March 31 City Gallery, Central February 9 to March 31 Tung Chung Community Liaison Centre February 10 to 16 Central Market February 10 to 16 Fu Tung Plaza, Tung Chung February 24 to March 2 +WOO, Tin Shui Wai March 3 to 9 Tuen Mun Parklane Square March 17 to 23 The Mills, Tsuen Wan

The public engagement of the KYCAI has commenced. Members of the public are welcome to express their opinions on the preliminary proposals of the KYCAI. To facilitate coordination, we hope that opinions can be submitted on or before March 31 via the relevant study website (www.centralwaters.hk/en/), email (info@centralwaters.hk), post (Tung Chung Community Liaison Centre, 13 Tung Chung Waterfront Road, Tung Chung, Lantau, Hong Kong) or by fax (2779 8428). The public engagement activities of the KYCAI project will continue. As the study proceeds and further develops, there will be public engagement at different stages (including during the period of various statutory procedures). Relevant information on public engagement activities has been uploaded to the study website (www.centralwaters.hk/en/public-engagement-activities/) and will be updated from time to time.