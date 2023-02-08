Hong Kong – Courts adjudicate cases independently in accordance with law

Courts adjudicate cases independently in accordance with law ************************************************************



The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) today (February 7) strongly disapproved and firmly rejected the scandalising of the criminal justice process of the HKSAR, including cases concerning the Hong Kong National Security Law, by some groups and members of the United States Congress.



As guaranteed by the Basic Law and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights, all defendants charged with a criminal offence have the right to and will undergo a fair trial by the judiciary. The courts decide cases strictly in accordance with the evidence and all applicable laws. Cases will never be handled any differently owing to the profession, political beliefs or background of the persons involved.



The Hong Kong judicial system has always been highly regarded by the international communities. Article 85 of the Basic Law guarantees that the courts of the HKSAR shall exercise judicial power independently, free from any interference. Any attempt to interfere with the judicial proceedings of the HKSAR is a blatant act undermining the rule of law of Hong Kong.