Eat PowerSnacks! Rings in the New Year with New Branding, Flavors, and Exciting Updates

Snacking gets an upgrade in 2023 as Eat PowerSnacks! slated for Whole Foods debut

Eat PowerSnacks! is marching into the new year with a whole new look to its branding and packaging, as well as a burst of exciting updates for its loyal fans.

Black men entrepreneurs CEO Derric Heck and CIO Sharif Rasheed have continued to cultivate the amazing raw, vegan, oat-based snack brand, which is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Palo Alto, California. Since the brand’s launch in 2019, Eat PowerSnacks! has delivered a truly unparalleled snacking experience with its 100% vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free lineup.

The idea for Eat PowerSnacks! came to Rasheed when he couldn’t find a flavorful and nutritious snack for his son. He set out on his own to create a solution and made a delicious energy snack that broke into bites.

Heck and Rasheed wanted to share this concept with the world, and the duo brought their company to fruition with $260,000 that was raised from all Black investors.

Now, customers can’t seem to get enough of this unique snack option. Customers enjoy Eat PowerSnacks! because they are a satisfying alternative to over-processed sugar cravings and offer a quick, nutritious treat.

Eat PowerSnacks! are raw vegan treats made with all-natural ingredients such as chia seeds, oats, dates, cacao, peanuts, flax seeds, and more. Packed with flavor, fiber, protein, and nutrients, these snacks offer a crunchy, tasty energy boost. Plus, they come in a variety of enticing flavors that now include Salted Peanut Butter Crunch, Almond Butter Crunch, and the newly added and allergen-friendly Red Berry Crunch, and varieties.

The mission at Eat PowerSnacks! is to help people snack powerfully and conveniently. All Eat PowerSnacks! flavors are shelf stable for 18 months, giving snackers peace of mind in knowing that their treats will be fresh and ready whenever they are ready for a midnight snack or a snack on the go.

Shoppers can now find Eat PowerSnacks! at the company’s website, as well as on Amazon in mid-February. Soon, consumers will be able to stock up on Eat PowerSnacks! at select Whole Foods and other retail locations.

About Eat PowerSnacks!

Eat PowerSnacks! is a Black-owned vegan snack brand that empowers people to snack more powerfully. Founded by Sharif Rasheed and Derric Heck in 2019, Eat PowerSnacks! produces organic raw, vegan, naturally flavored, oat-based snacks. The company is also committed to supporting food-insecure communities and actively partners with other organizations to provide vegan snacks for children.

The company also donates 5% of its website-generated profits to selected charities. Through their continuous contribution, the company hopes that food insecurity in local communities will one day be a thing of the past. Customers can partner with Eat PowerSnacks! mission to end food insecurity with every purchase of the company’s vegan snacks.