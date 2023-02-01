Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Inc. Appoints Category Director for Drainage

Seeing exponential growth in the company, Central expands its divisions with key hire

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply, a leading North American customer-focused wholesale distributor of irrigation and landscape supplies, is excited to announce that Eric Cummings has joined the team as the new Category Director for Drainage. In this role, Cummings will focus on strategic growth for the drainage category—bringing the best products, resources, and training to Central’s customers.

Eric has 25 years of experience in the landscape industry, and he has spent the last 5 years as a District Sales Manager for NDS. While at NDS, he built a detailed knowledge of both residential and commercial drainage installation. Eric was responsible for not only sales in his territory, but also education on drainage to both contractors and distributors. He brings extensive product knowledge to Central, but also market intelligence, technical prowess, and an overall grasp on all that goes into distribution of drainage products. Before joining NDS, Eric was a supervisor for Stoney Bank Nurseries in Glen Mills, PA overseeing both high-end landscape design jobs in the field as well as the forcing schedule for the Philadelphia Flower Show. At Cider Mill Landscapes, Eric designed and installed planting, hardscape and drainage projects in Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties. Eric has a B.A. degree from West Chester University in Philadelphia and resides in Delaware County, PA.

Cummings is poised to be a tremendous asset to Central’s expansion. His innovative emphasis on customer service within key account management and sales makes him uniquely qualified for this role. “I’m excited to join the team,” says Cummings, “I am eager to work with all the employees and partners of Central to provide superior service and solutions to our customers in the drainage category.” The addition of a Drainage Director to the team is part of Central’s overall growth goal for the company. In the coming months additional hires will also be joining the Central team, including a category director for fertility and other support roles.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Eric Cummings join our team. We are always looking to innovate and improve so that we can meet and exceed the needs of our customers,” said Anthony Luciano, VP of Sales & Marketing for Central Turf & Irrigation Supply. “I am confident that Eric will help us do this. As we continue to grow the drainage department and the resources available to our customers, it will be critical for us to have an industry leader like Eric to focus on and execute category-specific strategies.”

About Central Turf & Irrigation Supply

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply is the largest family-owned and operated, multinational supplier of irrigation, landscape, agronomic, sustainable products, lighting, hardscape, and grounds care equipment—with more than 50 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Established in 1990, Central is a solution-focused partner for residential and commercial landscape professionals, offering the largest quantity of in-stock inventory in the green industry. For the contractor, by the contractor—Central provides professional and business development resources from large-scale design services and technical support lines to training and marketing services. For more information, please visit www.centraltis.com.