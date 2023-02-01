BiomCare CEO: Winter Weather Can Be Bad for the Skin

Derma.Ferm® and VIR_A_REST® Beauty Skincare Products Restore a Healthy Balance to the Skin’s Microbiome Shield

The winter weather is bad for your skin.

The freezing temperatures and cold dry air can leave your skin dry and cracked.

“People don’t realize their skin is under constant attack from the winter air,” said Dr. Karel Bezouška, CEO and one of the four founders of BiomCare in the Czech Republic. “Now is the time when the cold air can cause skin problems, such as dry skin, eczema, dermatitis, and psoriasis.”

Here are skin care tips for winter:

Avoid long baths and showers.

Use a humidifier to add moisture to the air in the home.

Stay hydrated. Drink lots of water.

Continue using sunscreen.

Moisturize.

“These are excellent skincare tips,” Dr. Bezouška said. “Your skin is the largest organ in the body. You need to keep it healthy”.

“For your skin health, our Derma.Ferm® and VIR_A_REST® skincare products help restore your skin’s health by restoring balance to your microbiome or skin barrier,” he added. “Your skin protective shield hosts trillions of bacteria, fungi, and viruses, some of which are good for your skin and some bad.

“Your skin needs the right balance between these good and bad cells in favor of beneficial ones,” he added. “Our products help restore the skin’s Microbiome to its healthy state.”

Walmart.com now carries BiomCare’s skincare products, including:

Derma.Ferm® COMPLETE provides your skin with three microemulsions for a healthy skin microbiome. It contains natural skin hydrating compounds: a cleaning enzyme complex and calming prebiotics. This product is suitable for individuals who are prone to chronic damage to their skin barrier from yeast and fungal infections, and long-term dermatitis, including atopic eczema, acne, or psoriasis.

Derma.Ferm® CLEANACUTE, a single microemulsion for a healthy skin microbiome, contains natural skin-hydrating compounds that are supported by a cleaning enzyme complex. It is suitable for minor acute skin disorders due to burns, abrasions, scalds, or acute skin infections for users that have otherwise no chronic skin problems.

Derma.Ferm® CALM contains calming prebiotics and compounds that are healthy for the skin. It naturally increases the lipid content of the skin and maintains low acidity thus strengthening the natural skin barrier.

Derma.Ferm® NUTRI is suitable for very sensitive skin. It emphasizes skin hydration and proper skin nutrition, which makes the skin more resistant to stress damage. This product is perfect for people with very sensitive skin who are prone to inflammation and redness.

VIR_A_REST® provides a single microemulsion, which will invigorate the skin’s microbiome and protect it from the adverse effects of pathogenic microbes, including respiratory viruses. VIR_A_REST® supports the natural protective barrier of the skin with suitable postbiotics and natural antimicrobials.

VIR_A_REST® ORAL supports the development of normal oral microflora through extracts from two friendly bacteria and restores the oral microbiome, which is critical for the development of normal skin microflora as well as a healthy microbiome of the respiratory tract.

Dr. Jan Engl, one of the co-founders, also said people need to care for their skin not only during winter but year-round.

“Follow the best skincare routine for winter, summer, and fall,” she said. “To help keep your skin healthy, try our microbiome skincare products. Rather than covering up your skin conditions, keep your skin healthy every day.”

About BiomCare

BiomCare is a Czech Republic company that is bringing its skincare products, which help restore the skin’s microbiome, to America.