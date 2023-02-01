Pocono Great Talent Event #4 Goes back to the 80’s with an 80’s themed Show benefiting the Fine Arts Discovery Series at the Sherman Theater February 4th, 2023

Pocono Great Talent Event 80’s Edition

STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Jan. 31, 2023 – PRLog — The 4th Annual Pocono Great Talent Event marks its return with an ’80s themed Community Talent Event. Beginning in October 2022, event organizers held auditions at the Sherman Theater to discover the best talent in our region. The competition will include a variety of acts from dancers and vocalists to magicians and comedians. “We have had themes over the years, and the ’80s was such a fun and popular decade that we thought it would be fun to make this year’s theme the 80’s,” said event organizer Gil Coronado. He added, “All 20 finalists will perform an ’80s themed act.”

The Pocono Great Talent event benefits the Fine Arts Discovery Series, whose mission is “To serve our community by providing quality, culturally-diverse entertainment from nationally-known professional acts that brings patrons to the historic Sherman Theater and create a unique catalyst for economic development in the region and by providing community theatre, educational programming and performance opportunities that support local talents’ artistic and career development in music, dance, theatre and the visual arts.”

“This program allows us to continue that mission and help aspiring performers get recognized”, said Richard Berkowitz, President and CEO of Sherman Theater.

Through the auditions, 20 finalists were selected to perform on the Sherman Theater Stage to compete for the grand prize and the title of the Pocono Great Talent Event Winner. Freestyle Artist Cynthia will perform her hit song “Change on Me” and then join the judge’s table. There will also be special performances by Robin Schnieder paying homage to the late Olivia Newton John, Pocono Great Talent Event #3 Winner Joshua Rob, and the Fusia Dance Company.

The 20 Finalists are Johnny Rocco, Hailey White, Sabrina White, D’Neah, Celia Berrios, Kayla Barrone, Tesamonie, Gabrielle Zabosky, Peter Valkucas, Kash Crowley, Maia Gilbes, Jessica Torres, Alexander DiDuca, Brookel Sabella, Gary Michaels, Richard Kim, Luma Rowashda, Jim Reynolds, Myles Betancourt, and Michelle Galvis. Judges Gil Coronado, Robin Schneider, Lorna O’farrell Macintire, Francesca Marinaro, and Cynthia will narrow down the Top 20 to the Final 10 and the audience will select the winner. Senator Rosemary Brown will host the event for the fourth year in a row.

Sponsors and supporters of the Pocono Great Talent Event ’80s edition are KMB Plumbing, WSBG, Bigfoot Country, Bigfoot Country Legends, Pocono 96.7, Warrior Brands and Pizza, DJ Queue, Fusia Dance Company, Lorena Roman Photography, The Party Shack and Glamour Me Salon.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the event. They can be purchased at

www.shermantheater.com or by calling 570-420-2808.

Event: Pocono Great Talent Event 4 ’80s Edition

Location: Sherman Theater, 524 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Date: Saturday February 4th, 2023

Contact: Gil Coronado 201-753-0093 gcoronado.cila@ gmail.com for inquiries

Time: Doors open at 7 pm, Show Starts at 8 pm

The Sherman Theater is a non-profit theater located in downtown Stroudsburg, PA, committed to strengthening the community by producing culturally-diverse, nationally-known professional acts and festivals at the theater and satellite locations for people of all ages, by providing an opportunity for local artists to perform, and by creating economic development in the region. For more information on the call 570-420-2808 or visit www.shermantheater.com.