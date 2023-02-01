SkillGigs, Inc. Named One of the Most Innovative Companies of 2023 by The CEO Views

The leading technology, information and Internet marketplace for entrepreneurs recognized SkillGigs as “most trustable among professionals globally” for its AI-powered talent platform.

HOUSTON – Jan. 31, 2023 – PRLog — The CEO Views, a premier digital platform for connecting entrepreneurs with peers in their industries, has recognized SkillGigs, Inc. as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2023. SkillGigs, an ecommerce talent marketplace that pairs skilled healthcare and technology job seekers with AI-matched work opportunities, was identified in the list as a brand “most trustable among professionals globally.”

SkillGigs’ patented AI software matches talent with jobs tailored to their skills, while giving companies with open positions strong candidates who are ready to work—all without a single recruiter. Job seekers with SkillGigs profiles utilize the company’s patented AI-powered 3D Resume tool to accurately and effectively present themselves and their skills to potential employers. Once they have created their SkillGigs 3D Resume profile and uploaded their credentials only once, they receive relevant job listings. They can then call the shots by responding “interested” or “not interested.” The more they engage and respond, the more specific their job choices become.

Employers are able to contact and submit compensation bids directly to candidates, which the candidates can accept or reject, adding a layer of pay transparency to the interview process. They can then schedule interviews and handle credentialing within the same place on the platform.

“It’s a great honour to announce SkillGigs as one of the Top 50 Innovators of the Year to watch in 2023,” said Ben Johnson, Managing Editor of The CEO Views. “This is a top talent marketplace that was built with no recruiters, but still provides unparalleled access to skilled talent for employers and the best work opportunities for job-seekers. SkillGigs has demonstrated the power of AI for real change in peoples’ lives, and we are excited to see where they go in the years to come.”

SkillGigs was launched in 2017 by CEO Kashif Aftab, a staffing industry veteran who sought to create a recruitment experience for employers that rivaled the ease in which he could call a rideshare to the airport.

“Innovation is our driving force, and we are proud to be recognized for our efforts by The CEO Views in this prestigious list,” said Aftab. “The staffing industry was in dire need of new ideas and disruption, and our team has hit upon a solution that delivers for both employers and talent in an impactful way. We would like to thank the team at The CEO Views for this distinction.”

SkillGigs will be listed as one of the Top 50 Innovators of 2023 in the upcoming digital issue of The CEO Views.

About SkillGigs

SkillGigs, Inc. is an ecommerce talent marketplace that pairs skilled healthcare and technology job seekers with AI-matched work opportunities. Launched in 2017 on the belief that companies and talent should be able to interact seamlessly, SkillGigs is dedicated to empowering the users. SkillGigs elevates and maximizes the hiring process by removing traditional barriers. The company’s patented AI software matches talent with jobs tailored to their skills, while giving companies with open positions strong candidates who are ready to work—all without a single recruiter. Learn more at http://skillgigs.com.

About The CEO Views

The CEO Views is a print and digital magazine that aims towards providing the perfect platform for entrepreneurs to connect with industry peers while exploring and understanding innovations that are changing the technology landscape of today and moving towards a newer world.