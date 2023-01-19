Tenon Tours receives Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award 2023

Working with over 6,000 brands, Feefo is the world’s largest provider of verified reviews, helping brands understand customers by analyzing verified reviews and providing insight into trends, needs, and habits.

With consumer confidence at near historic lows due to rising inflation, as well as research from the Institute of Customer Service revealing that complaints rose to 17.3% in the second half of 2022, this award celebrates brands that are successfully navigating tough market conditions to deliver exceptional service.

Feefo has presented Platinum Trusted Service Awards to businesses that have achieved Gold standards for three consecutive years. To receive a Gold Trusted Service Award, businesses must have collected at least 50 reviews with a Feefo service rating of between 4.5 and 4.9 between 1st January 2022 and 31st December 2022.

Congratulating Tenon Tours, Tony Wheble, CEO at Feefo, said: This year has been a difficult one for so many businesses. Im delighted to recognize thousands of our clients that have overcome various challenges to provide such high levels of customer service and satisfaction.

The Trusted Service Awards have always been about recognizing companies that go way beyond the norm in customer service and in turn receive great feedback from delighted customers.

A particular congratulations to Tenon Tours for winning a Platinum Trusted Service Award by providing great customer service consistently over a number of years. I look forward to seeing them continue to achieve next year and beyond.

About Feefo

Feefo is a leading global customer reviews and insights platform on a mission to empower its clients to fully understand how their customers experience their products or service.

The Feefo suite of software, combined with its technical solutions expertise, enables its clients to gain a deeper understanding of customer sentiment, behavior and intent, empowering them with insights to make better business decisions and improve their return on investment. With 96% of customers relying on reviews to purchase, Feefo also creates trust between consumers and businesses by adopting a unique approach to only collect verified reviews from real people.

Please visit: www.feefo.com

About Tenon Tours

Tenon Tours is a tour operator that specializes in creating personalized vacation packages to Europe. Coupled with exclusive By-Your-Side ServiceSM and team of dedicated Travel Specialists, each itinerary is carefully crafted to fit the needs of couples, groups, families and solo travelers. Tenon Tours has ranked among Inc. Magazines Most Successful Companies in America six times and has received recognition for customer service through Feefos Gold Trusted Service Award in 2021 and 2022 as well as Better Business Bureaus 2020 Certificate of Customer Satisfaction Excellence. For additional information, visit www.tenontours.com.

###