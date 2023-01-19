New Cybersecurity Report PR Identifies IoT Among Top Challenges

The report features The Leaders, a section dedicated to highlighting some of the top players in the field, who have proven their mettle time and again when it comes to providing secure solutions and cutting-edge technology. The inclusion of such companies in this report will serve as an indication that technology leaders are determined on tackling evolving threats in innovative ways.

Some of the companies that have come top among the leaders in cybersecurity include Microsoft and IBM. Both companies are renowned for creating innovative ways to protect businesses from cyber attackers through their proprietary technologies, ensuring that data is appropriately encrypted and protected from malicious intrusion. Their impressive track records of success and commitment to staying ahead of the curve has made them among the foremost leaders in cybersecurity. This is the case for all the rest of the companies in this category, giants in their own rights who have consistently proven their unwavering commitment to protecting organizations from the menacing danger of cyber criminals.

Another key category worth paying attention to in this cybersecurity report by Teqnamo is the startups to watch. These are emerging companies who have cut their own path and developed unique offerings that enable real-world applications and value generation. It is incredible to witness such creativity and ambition, and through this report we are invited to dig deeper into these fresh initiatives and gain an understanding of the competitive landscape now and in the future.

One of the companies in the Startups to Watch ” category is Concourse Labs,a game changer when it comes to ensuring cloud security, promising organizations the peace of mind in knowing that their pipelines and applications environments are secure from potential threats. Their Cloud Security-as-Code technology offers real-time visibility into the usage of cloud systems and provides the necessary protection for the development lifecycle. Other startups featured in this category include Lightspin, Huntress, XM Cyber, and Armorcode.

