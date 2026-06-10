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Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs detects suspected case of illegal importing of animal (with photo)

By
Leslie Atkins
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Hong Kong Customs detects suspected case of illegal importing of animal (with photo)

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     Hong Kong Customs today (June 9) detected a suspected case of illegal importing of animal at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point. One suspected illegally imported live cat with an estimated market value of about $15,000 was seized.
      
     Customs officers today intercepted a 56-year-old incoming male passenger at the Arrival Hall of the Control Point. Upon examination, the live cat was seized from his rucksack, and he was subsequently arrested. The case was handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for follow-up investigation.
      
     Customs reminds the public that importing animals into Hong Kong without a valid permit is an offence.
      
     Under the Rabies Regulation, any person found guilty of illegally importing animals, carcasses or animal products is liable to a maximum fine of $50,000 and imprisonment for one year.

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