Dharavi project to follow Singapore and Hong Kong housing development model: Fadnavis

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project will be implemented on the lines of modern housing developments in Singapore and Hong Kong, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

The first phase of the project is targeted for completion and handover by March 2028, according to an official release.

Fadnavis stressed that maintaining the interests, livelihoods, and unique identity of local residents is the priority.

The project is a massive urban renewal initiative aimed at transforming the slum colony in central Mumbai into a modern, integrated township. The project is being implemented by the state government in partnership with the Adani Group.

Reviewing the project at a meeting here, Fadnavis said the redevelopment initiative will bring overall development of residents of Dharavi.

“The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is not just about constructing buildings. It is an initiative for the holistic development of Dharavi residents, and the people living there must remain at the centre of the project,” he said.

According to an official release, the chief minister stressed that Dharavi’s industrial and social ecosystem should be preserved and that public welfare must receive the highest priority even though commercial development forms part of the project.

“Since the project is being implemented for the benefit of citizens, protecting their jobs and livelihoods is essential,” Fadnavis said.

He also underscored the need to preserve Kumbharwada, a hub of pottery, describing it as an important part of Dharavi’s cultural and tourism heritage, and directed officials to consult stakeholders to protect its unique character.

Fadnavis stated that a proposed Nature Park should be implemented as part of the redevelopment plan and called for tree transplantation and fresh plantation measures to maintain ecological balance.

He directed officials to plan to deliver at least 10,000 houses to eligible residents by 2028 in the first phase of the project, and create a special single-window mechanism to expedite approvals and permissions.

“If all departments work in coordination, this ambitious project can be completed on time and provide Mumbai with a new global identity,” he said.

The meeting was informed that the redevelopment project would focus on employment generation, women’s empowerment, the protection of small enterprises and the creation of modern infrastructure. A dedicated MSME scheme is being prepared to support Dharavi’s leather, garment, recycling, pottery and food-processing sectors.

Officials said eligible residents would receive homes with separate kitchens, bedrooms, toilets and natural lighting, while dedicated sanitation facilities for women would also be incorporated.

They said India’s first multi-modal transport hub would be developed as part of the project, integrating the Western, Central and Harbour railway networks with multiple Metro corridors. Future connectivity with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is also being explored.

The proposed hub will feature a city check-in facility for airline passengers, enabling them to check in their baggage in Dharavi before travelling to the airport through an Airport Express link. Plans also include a fast jetty for water transport connectivity and a vertiport to facilitate future air taxi services.

Officials said beautification of the BKC-Dharavi corridor, including green boulevards, pedestrian walkways and modern urban design features, would also be undertaken.

Rehabilitation buildings in Dharavi are expected to be completed within 42 months, while rehabilitation work in Matunga is scheduled to be completed within 39 months.

Published on June 8, 2026