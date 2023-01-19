Spotify Debuts Capehart Music Treasury Audio Channel to Showcase the 2,000 Song Catalog of Top 20th Century Songs From TVS Records

TVS Records produces and distributes these songs on a worldwide basis to streaming platforms such as Spotify, Pandora, You Tube, iHeart, Napster, Tidal, and Deezer. Downloads are also available on Apple, Amazon, and other download platforms.

Spotify also features Boomin Reunion Band, Skruffy Group, and other original TVS Records productions along with music from the 56 legacy record labels owned by TVS. All appear on the Capehart Music Treasury Radio Channel on Spotify.

Capehart Pops Orchestra produces leading popular songs from the 20th Century in an easy listening, instrumental style. The songs are recorded in TVS Records studios in Hollywood, Bakersfield, Reno, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Atlanta.

The Boomin Reunion Band from TVS Records is also included on the Capehart Music Treasury Radio channel. The band features top artists from the 1960’s and 1970’s reprising their Cash Box Top 40 hits in a live venue. Guest artists appearing include Chuck Jackson, Lou Christie, Mark Lindsay, Chris Montez, Mel Carter, Pete Rivera (Rare Earth), J J Jackson, Chuck Rio (Champs), Frankie Ford, and dozens more.

