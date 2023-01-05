Hong Kong – Trade instructed to suspend importing and selling of raw oysters harvested in Carlingford Lough in Ireland

Trade instructed to suspend importing and selling of raw oysters harvested in Carlingford Lough in Ireland ******************************************************************************************



The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department today (January 4) instructed the trade to suspend the import of raw oysters harvested in Carlingford Lough (LH-CL-BN) in Ireland. The trade should also stop using or selling the product concerned immediately should they possess it.

A spokesman for the CFS said, “The CFS was notified by the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health of two food poisoning clusters which involved consumption of raw oysters at one restaurant in Mong Kok and one restaurant in Central. The CFS conducted investigations at the restaurants concerned and found that both restaurants had sold raw oysters which had been harvested in Carlingford Lough (LH-CL-BN) in Ireland. For the sake of prudence, the CFS has immediately instructed the trade to suspend the import into and sale within Hong Kong of all raw oysters harvested in Carlingford Lough (LH-CL-BN) in Ireland. “

The CFS has also instructed the supplier and restaurants concerned to stop supplying and selling the affected raw oysters immediately, and is tracing the distribution of the affected product. The trade should also stop using or selling the product concerned immediately should they possess it.

The spokesman pointed out that as oysters feed by filtering a large volume of seawater, pathogens can accumulate in them if they are grown in or harvested from contaminated water. Raw or partially cooked oysters are high-risk foods. Susceptible groups, such as pregnant women, young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems or liver diseases, should avoid eating raw oysters.

The CFS will inform the Irish authorities and will also notify the local trade. It will continue to follow up on the incident and take appropriate action to safeguard food safety and public health. An investigation is ongoing.