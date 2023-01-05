Hong Kong – Housing Authority’s electronic service system for rent payment updated

Housing Authority’s electronic service system for rent payment updated **********************************************************************



A spokesman for the Hong Kong Housing Authority (HA) said today (January 4) that it was brought to the HA’s attention yesterday (January 3) that the electronic service system was not updated in a sufficiently timely manner, resulting in the rent amount payable shown not reflecting the Special Relief Measures provided by the HA. The HA has updated the system immediately and all updating has been completed this morning.



“We understand that some tenants have paid extra money ($2-$175) through the electronic service system between January 1 and January 3. According to our records, tenants who paid rent by means of PPS, ATMs, Internet/phone banking, 7-Eleven/Circle K/VanGO convenience stores, U select, FPS, etc, are affected,” the spokesman said.



“The amount of rent overpaid will be regarded as the amount of rent paid in advance and will be deducted from the rent payable for the following month. Individual tenants who would like to apply for a refund of the overpaid rent may submit an application to their respective estate offices. The HA will notify the tenants affected in writing,” he said.