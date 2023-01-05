Hong Kong – HKSAR Government continues to follow up on restrictions imposed by Japanese authority on Hong Kong flights

HKSAR Government continues to follow up on restrictions imposed by Japanese authority on Hong Kong flights ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (HKSAR Government) noted that the Japanese authorities today (January 4) announced relaxing the restrictions on Hong Kong flights. The HKSAR Government welcomes the relaxations, but emphasises that follow-ups with the Japanese authorities would continue such that Japan would rescind all restrictions targeting Hong Kong flights, with a view to reducing the impact on travellers.

The Japanese authorities started restricting their airports’ handling of passenger flights departing from Hong Kong from December 30, 2022. The HKSAR Government has been actively communicating with the Japanese authorities over the past few days. The Transport and Logistics Bureau today hosted another video conference with the Japanese authorities, and noted that Japan would relax the restrictions. Starting from January 8, passenger flights from Hong Kong to Japan would also be permitted to use other airports in Japan, in addition to Narita Airport, Haneda Airport, Kansai Airport, Chubu Airport, New Chitose Airport, Fukuoka Airport and Naha Airport. The Japanese authorities will also permit airlines to resume adding certain flights from Hong Kong to airports in Japan.

After the implementation of the relaxation measures, the Japanese authorities will still restrict the extent of the increase in the frequency of passenger flights departing from Hong Kong. The HKSAR Government will continue to request Japan to rescind all restrictions targeting Hong Kong flights.