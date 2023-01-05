Hong Kong – SCST expresses sorrow over passing of Professor Lau Shiu-ming

SCST expresses sorrow over passing of Professor Lau Shiu-ming *************************************************************



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, expressed sorrow over the passing of renowned scholar Professor Lau Shiu-ming.

Mr Yeung said, “Professor Lau was a scholar in modern and contemporary Chinese literature, an educator, a translator and a writer, making great contribution to the literary sector. Professor Lau served at Lingnan University for over ten years before his retirement in 2004, devoted to the cultivations of talents. We are saddened by his passing.”