Employers 4 Change [E4C] Announces Intern Pursuit Game Feature Update v.5

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dec. 31, 2022 – PRLog — Employers 4 Change (https://e4c.tech) is a DEI skills recruitment, assessment, and neuroscience learning platform that matches intern talent to employers. The platform accelerates the recruitment process that reduces employer bias and increases skills based selection through Machine Learning AI. The company uses multidimensional learning methods with a goal to make 3 months equal to a year of experience that improves employee engagement, retention, and organizational processes.

[E4C] was founded in 2018 by Isabella Johnston, a serial entrepreneur with 20+ years of experience in training and learning, education (middle & high school and adult learning), and entrepreneurship. Johnston’s industry experience focuses on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility, 21st Century Skill development, and peer & reverse mentoring.

Isabella Johnston (https://linkedin.com/ in/isabellajohnston) , Founder, E4C CEO shared, “We are so happy to share v.05 game update with our fans, and excited that our game is helping to develop problem-solving skills by providing higher difficulty levels that allow players to challenge themselves and defeat our alien enemies.”

We are pleased to bring you another update quickly on the heels of our moon launch. In this update, we have made some major progress again, adding a level and finishing some main functions, as well as adding most of the controller support.

PLEASE NOTE: Save files from previous versions are not compatible with this version. Please start a new game. The save system has been finalized, so this will hopefully be the final update which requires you to start a new file.

Current Updates:

NEW LEVEL: Titan, one of Saturn’s moons. Explore a vast alien junkyard while fighting robots.

SUPERSKILLS: Passive abilities which can be upgraded using Talents dropped by enemies to make your character stronger.

DIFFICULTY LEVELS: Beating levels of lower difficulties will let you replay them on higher difficulties! On higher difficulty levels, enemies will spawn in greater numbers and follow different paths. Some difficulty levels let you explore areas you couldn’t access before.

Expanded controller support; almost all menus and gameplay can be done using a controller. The tower building menu and upgrade menu don’t have controller support yet, but we’re planning to add it in the next update.

Many bug fixes as we continue to implement all the core functions. Almost all core functionalities are implemented.

For the Future:

The next update will be a double feature – two new worlds, Uranus and Mercury!

Hidden collectables – find postcards to save in your scrapbook and look for your robot pal Awesomo in hidden places.

Graphical improvements for the upgrade interface.

Complete controller support for all menus.

We have finished writing the story, so we will continue to implement it as we release levels.

On behalf of Employers 4 Change, (http://www.e4c.tech) and our game development partner Cat 5 Studios (http://cat5studios.com), thank you for playing the Intern Pursuit game. Please leave us reviews to encourage us, share feedback on any bugs during play, and provide suggestions to improve the game.

For more information about our game, please visit Intern Pursuit Game on Steam (https://store.steampowered.com/ app/1219790/ Intern_Pursuit_ Game/).

