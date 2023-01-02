Hong Kong – Attempted murder and suicide in Ma On Shan

Attempted murder and suicide in Ma On Shan ******************************************



Police are investigating an attempted murder and suicide case in Ma On Shan yesterday (December 31, 2022), in which a 44-year-old woman died.



At 9.04pm, Police received a report from a 44-year-old man that his 44-year-old wife was injured and collapsed in a unit in Sai Sha Road.



Police officers sped to the scene and found the woman lying unconsciously in the living room. Sustaining injuries to her neck, she was rushed to Prince of Wales Hospital and was certified dead at 9.41pm.



Police officers also found the man who sustained injuries on his neck inside the unit. He was sent to Prince of Wales Hospital in conscious state.

A knife and some clothing, suspected to be in connection with the case, were seized at scene.



Post-mortem examinations will be conducted later to ascertain the deceased’s cause of death.



Active investigation by the District Crime Squad of Sha Tin District is underway.