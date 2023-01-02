Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Cheung Sha Wan (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Cheung Sha Wan (with photo) ********************************************************************



Police today (January 1) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Cheung Sha Wan.

Tsui Sze-yuen Comwillian, aged 50, went missing after he left a caring centre on Nam Cheong Street on December 30, 2022 morning. A staff member of the caring centre made a report to Police on the same day.

He is about 1.73 metres tall, 70 kilograms in weight and of medium build. He has a round face with yellow complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and red coat, blue jeans and black and gray shoes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8038 or 9020 6542 or email to rmpu-kw@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.