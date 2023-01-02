LANG Showcases New Product Category: Luxe Christmas Cards & Luxe Puzzles

WEBWIRE – Sunday, January 1, 2023

The LANG Companies, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of new Luxe Christmas Cards and Luxe Puzzles.

The new Luxe Christmas Cards are elegantly crafted cards featuring various, unique details including foil accents, glitter and 3D die-cut tip-on. Each set contains 8 cards & 8 envelopes on linen embossed paper stock adorned with full-color artwork inside and out.

LANG Luxe 500 Piece Puzzles offer an upscale finish to a classic product category. With a soft touch finish, decorative storage box, and foil or glitter accents, you can both see and feel the quality of these new puzzles.

LANGs Luxe Christmas Cards are scheduled to be available July 2023. LANG Luxe Puzzles are scheduled to be available April 2023. For more information on new LANG products, including the 2022 LANG product catalog, please visit B2B.LANG.com