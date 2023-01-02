QuickFit Windscreens have announced an extended coverage area

The team at QuickFit Windscreens will now be covering areas within the M25 as well as the entire London area.

Our area of coverage now spans West, Central, South, East, and Central London. Adding on to this we will now be covering areas of Hertfordshire, Essex, Kent, Surrey, and Berkshire that are within the M25 motorway. If you would like a full list of areas that we cover please visit the website for more information.

About Quick Fit Windscreens

Quick Fit Windscreens Ltd was established in 1995 in North London. During this time, we have become a leading provider of windscreen repair and replacement services, with our head office located in Deptford, South-East London.

Customer satisfaction is our pride, and we always ensure that our engineers are both fast and efficient, to ensure that your vehicle is back on the road quickly. We have a very easy to use website, where clients can choose from either an online quote, or connecting with us by phone or WhatsApp. Once we receive an enquiry, we can generally provide a full quotation within fifteen minutes. We will provide an available slot to carry out the windscreen repair or replacement, and we always offer a same day service to fix your vehicle glass.

Our team of windscreen experts have undergone rigorous training on all makes and models of car and van glass, to ensure that we provide a very efficient service to all clients. Since modern vehicles are now a hub of various safety sensors, this extensive training has now become even more important with the advent of such new technology.

Insurance Approved

Our company are also an insurance approved contractor with many of the popular insurance companies, and we provide a complete service for those that would like to put the repair or replacement through insurance. This comprehensive service includes dealing with all the paperwork on your behalf, if you have the relevant insurance coverage.

Please call our friendly team of windscreen experts at QuickFit Windscreens on 0800 62 26 246 for further information.

