Hong Kong – Tenders invited for Site Formation and Infrastructure Works near Tan Kwai Tsuen in Yuen Long

Tenders invited for Site Formation and Infrastructure Works near Tan Kwai Tsuen in Yuen Long ******************************************************************************************



The Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD) today (December 30) gazetted a notice to invite tenders for the contract for Site Formation and Infrastructure Works near Tan Kwai Tsuen in Yuen Long – Contract 2 (Contract No. CV/2023/01). The closing time for the tender is noon on February 17 next year.



The works mainly include construction of a section of sewers of about 3.4 kilometres long from Shun Tat Street, Tuen Mun, to the Ha Tsuen Sewage Pumping Station and improvement to the road junction of Shun Tat Street and Castle Peak Road – Hung Shui Kiu. The works are scheduled to commence in the second quarter of next year and will take about 48 months to complete.



The CEDD has commissioned Binnies Hong Kong Limited to design and supervise the works. Interested contractors may obtain the forms of tender and further particulars from the company at 43/F, AIA Kowloon Tower, 100 How Ming Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon.



Details of the tender notice are available at the CEDD’s website (www.cedd.gov.hk/eng/tender-notices/contracts/tender-notices/index.html). For enquiries, please call Binnies Hong Kong Limited at 2601 1000 during office hours.