Rotha J. Dawkins Held a Book Signing Event at NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show

Rotha J. Dawkins signed copies for both her literary fiction book On Call and action-adventure book Treats and Tales at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 34, 2022, at Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

On Call explores the experiences and challenges faced by firefighters. This is what readers need to get through the exciting times, the tragic times, and the utopian times. The effort put into giving life to the characters will win you over. Putting out fires and rescuing people and property is an art form in and of itself. No matter how big or little the problem, these heroes are quick to jump into action.

Treats & Tales win readers over with its helpful tutorials and recipes for canines. There are pictures and drawings included. The story of a dog on the run is in the story Lil Red and Friends. Their wild adventure in search of survival is an engaging lesson plan for kids of all ages.

Readers of Rotha J. Dawkinss riveting tales will have a new respect for the bravery of firefighters after they learn more about their characters lives outside of the firehouse.

Get a copy of Rotha J. Dawkins On Call at the ReadersMagnet Bookstore, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble. Treats & Tales is available on the ReadersMagnet Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.

Author

Rotha J. Dawkins was born in Lexington, North Carolina. She is a graduate of Lexington High School. While still a student and just eighteen, she held the first fashion show in Lexington with twenty-five garments she had designed and made. The show, sponsored by the Belk-Martin store, was promoted statewide. Rotha received scholarships and awards. She went to New York University and Mayer School of Dress Design in New York City and received a degree in draping and fashion design.

On Call and Treats and Tales

Author | Rotha J. Dawkins

Genre | Literature and Fiction, Action and Adventure

Publisher | ReadersMagnet LLC

Published date | September 24, 2022