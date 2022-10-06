“Women Entrepreneurship Conclave and Awards 2022” Honoured the Women Entrepreneurs of India

In an effort to promote women entrepreneurial spirit, QWEEN Network, in association with MetKonnect and Touchwood Incubation and Innovation Platform for Startups – TIIPS Incubation, organized “Women Entrepreneurship Conclave & Awards 2022: Exploring the New Era of Women in Business.”

A major purpose of the event was to encourage women entrepreneurs to inspire, aim higher and feel empowered. As an exclusive event for women, the event also provided an opportunity to women to network, seek knowledge, and learn from each other.

This event was held on Sunday, October 2nd 2022, at The Club – Andheri, Mumbai and witnessed the participation of 200+ women entrepreneurs, 15+ Investors/VCs, 10 startup pitching for funding, and 20+ prominent personalities. The event was powered by GDCC Blockchain, supported by 1st India News, and co-sponsored by Aditya Birla Group, Tally and Empower Education.

The investment panel included 100X.VC, Fundenable, Punjab Angels Network, Indian Healthcare Angels, Stanford Angels and Entrepreneurs, HEM Angels Investor Network, Lakhani Financial services, Product 10x, Cap70, and ThinkConsumer.

Aidbees, Silvertraq, Road Athena, Faiyda, Elixir lyf, Barneys, Icebuy, Worthy bodies, and Talented hippo, presented their business ideas to investors to raise venture funding. Startups experienced lots of questions and interactions with the investors, the session was filled with insights and learning.

Prominent women heads from across sectors also joined this event, with Mrs. Poonam Mahajan, Member of the Lok Sabha, as the Chief Guest of the event. The list of Guest of Honour included Mrs. Sunanda Tai Pawar, Social Activist Baramati, Mrs Reema Sanghavi, Founder-Maximus Mice & Media Solutions and Co-Founder of Pinkathon, Mrs Namrata Thakker, Founder-Entrepreneur Excel, Mrs Nidarshana Gowani Trustee – Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust & Pioneer for Kamala Rising Star and Kamala Power Women, Mrs Alpa Shah, Founder at Empower Education, Mrs Neeti Goel, Restaurateur & TEDx Speaker, and Mrs. Naina Parekh – Co-Founder EUME.

Along with this, Bombay Industries Association (BIA) joined the event as the Association Partner, MSME & Startups Forum as the Outreach Partner, Spazemedia as the Event Partner, The Free Press Journal as the Media Partner, HashTech Ventures as the Digital Partner, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies as the Knowledge Partner, Product10x as the Accelerate Partner, Capsavy as the investment partner, and sociobits.org as the PR Partner.

Speaking at the event, Smt. Poonam Mahajan shared her personal life experiences of growing up as a daughter, mother, politician and a woman in power. She said that the Indian corporate space needs to be more open for women to make it gender neutral and believes that it will happen very soon. After her speech, she felicitated women entrepreneurs for their strong impactful efforts in the business industry.

The event celebrated and honoured the women entrepreneurs of India for their conscious efforts to build businesses and startups and contributing to our country’s economic and social development.

Awardee Name

Reshma Singh, Sri Mitra India Private Limited – Creative Start-up of the year 2022

Dr Sujata Barve, Shaan Linen and Ranshil Pharma Solutions – Women innovator of the year

Sapna Gupta, Founder at ​​Scratch Content Pvt Ltd – Creative entrepreneur of the year

Jyoti Kyamsariya, Teamup Broker Network Pvt Ltd – Most successful startup of year

Amrita Khurana, Beunosh Organics – Women Icon of the year

Rachna Nisha, The Pearl Times – Young women entrepreneur of the year

Dr. Deepika Saini, Soluzione Adviesburo India Pvt Ltd – Achiever of the year

Sheetal Raj, DIVINE CONNECXIONS – Best healer of the year

Shruti Jain, Nish jewels – Professional entrepreneur of the year

Suvarna Kothawade – Social activist of the year

Shifali soni,

Namita rajhans and Tasneem Lathiwala (Shimmer Entertainment) – Best artist reputation management of the year

Vinita Vahitra, JustComply – Women Entrepreneurs Of The Year

Maitra Bheda – Youth Excellence Award

Rtn. Alpa Shah, Empower Education – Educationist Of the Year

Ronita, Baccha Party – Wonder Women of the year