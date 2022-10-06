Michael Buckman Joins Rockhop as Senior Solutions Architect

Applications consultancy, Rockhop, is pleased to welcomed industry expert Michael Buckman to its Consulting and Engagement Management Team as Senior Solutions Architect.

Michael Buckman, Senior Solutions Architect

Michael has spent the majority of his career solving complex applications challenges for many of the nation’s largest and most complex organizations. Certified as an Azure Solutions Architect, Michael’s primary area of expertise lies within technologies from Microsoft, including Azure, Power Platform and SharePoint, however, Michael’s distinguished expertise lies in his business acumen and thoughtful approach to solving problems and uncovering new opportunities for his customers.

In addition to being an active member of the technology community, Michael enjoys living in Colorado where he can be found hiking, skiing, or seeking a new magical spot to camp with his family.

About: Rockhop is a Microsoft Partner fully dedicated to helping our customers transform their business with Power Platform solutions. We meet you wherever you are in your journey to envision, design, build and deploy solutions that help you solve problems and realize measurable results.