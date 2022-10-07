Hong Kong – “E&M GO!” orientation ceremony 2022 held today (with photos)

“E&M GO!” orientation ceremony 2022 held today (with photos) **********************************************************************



The Hong Kong Electrical and Mechanical (E&M) Trade Promotion Working Group, formed by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department and the E&M trade, held the “E&M GO!” orientation ceremony 2022 today (October 6) to welcome about 750 young trainees of various E&M training schemes organised by public and private organisations joining the E&M trade.







The Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services, Mr Eric Pang, encouraged the participating young trainees to continuously upgrade their skills and make good use of innovative technology, such as Multi-integrated Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing, BIM Asset Management and more, to facilitate the digitalisation in the industry. He said that he hoped the young trainees would develop their careers in the E&M industry and contribute to the future of Hong Kong.







The representative of the promotion working group and the Executive Director of the Vocational Training Council, Mr Donald Tong, said that the development of the Greater Bay Area and the commencement of infrastructure projects lead to a strong demand for E&M talents, and that provides a promising prospect for the industry. He thanked the working group for nurturing young talents for the development of the E&M industry and Hong Kong.







Established in 2012, the Hong Kong Electrical and Mechanical Trade Promotion Working Group comprises 19 E&M-related organisations, including government departments, public organisations, education institutes, public utilities, trade associations and unions. It aims to promote and enhance the professional image of the E&M industry and attract more young people to join the industry.

