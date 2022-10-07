Hong Kong – LegCo Members visit Home of Blessings (with photos)

LegCo Members visit Home of Blessings (with photos) ***************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:





The Legislative Council (LegCo) Members went to the Home of Blessings operated by the Christian Concern for the Homeless Association today (October 6) to conduct the second site visit to follow up on issues relating to the support services for homeless women.





Accompanied by the representatives of the Social Welfare Department (SWD), Members visited the Home of Blessings to learn more about the operation of self-financing boarding facilities for homeless women. Members also gained a better understanding of the dormitory design and hygiene situation of the Home of Blessings.





During the visit, Members exchanged views with the representatives of the SWD and the Home of Blessings on issues relating to enhancing the protection of residents’ privacy and improving the environmental hygiene situation of the boarding facilities.





Members who participated in the visit were Mr Tang Ka-piu (Convenor), Ms Elizabeth Quat, Ms Yung Hoi-yan and Ms Lam So-wai.