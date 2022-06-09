Hong Kong – Live broadcast of ballot drawing ceremony for Sale of Home Ownership Scheme Flats 2022 and White Form Secondary Market Scheme 2022 on June 13

Live broadcast of ballot drawing ceremony for Sale of Home Ownership Scheme Flats 2022 and White Form Secondary Market Scheme 2022 on June 13 ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Housing Authority (HA) announced today (June 9) that the ballot drawing ceremony for the Sale of Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) Flats 2022 (HOS 2022) and the White Form Secondary Market Scheme (WSM) 2022 (WSM 2022) will be held on June 13. The ballot drawing will be officiated by the Chairman of the HA Subsidised Housing Committee, Ms Cleresa Wong.





“Ballots will be drawn separately for HOS 2022 and WSM 2022 to determine the applicants’ priority sequence based on the last two digits of their application numbers. The HA will arrange a live broadcast of the entire balloting process through its Facebook page and YouTube channel for public viewing. On-site attendance for the public and the media will not be arranged,” a spokesman for the HA said.





The ballot drawing ceremony will start at 10.30am on June 13. Those interested can view the live broadcast of the balloting process on the HA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/HKHousingAuthority) or YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/HKHousingAuthority).





“The ballot results for HOS 2022 and WSM 2022 will be uploaded to the dedicated webpages on the HA/Housing Department website that afternoon (hos.housingauthority.gov.hk/mini-site/hos2022/en/ballot-results.html and hos.housingauthority.gov.hk/mini-site/wsm2022/en/ballot-results.html). Applicants who have submitted online applications will receive email notification of the ballot results after the ballot drawing ceremony,” the spokesman said.





“The HA estimates that flat selection for HOS 2022 and issuance of approval letters to successful applicants of WSM 2022 are expected to start from the fourth quarter of 2022,” the spokesman added.



