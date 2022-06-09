Hong Kong – New District Officer for Kwun Tong assumes office (with photo)

New District Officer for Kwun Tong assumes office (with photo) **************************************************************



​Mr Andy Lam will assume the post of District Officer (Kwun Tong) tomorrow (June 10), succeeding Mr Steve Tse.





Mr Lam joined the Administrative Service in 2002. He has served in various bureaux and departments, including the Chief Secretary for Administration’s Office; the then Environment, Transport and Works Bureau; the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London; the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau; the Information Services Department; the Transport and Housing Bureau; and the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau.





He was the Principal Assistant Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Treasury) (Speech) before taking up the new post.