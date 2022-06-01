Hong Kong – Shatin Hospital announces Legionella infection case

Shatin Hospital announces Legionella infection case ***************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:





The spokesman for Shatin Hospital (SH) made the following announcement today (June 1) regarding a Legionella infection case:







A male patient (aged 76) in a Medical and Geriatric Ward of SH was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease on May 30. The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) will visit the ward and collect water samples from the hospital. The source of infection for the patient is still being investigated. The patient is currently receiving treatment at SH. He is in stable condition. Medical surveillance will be performed on patients who have been staying in the ward concerned with the confirmed case at the same time period.







The hospital has already implemented a series of precautionary and infection control improvement measures in the ward concerned, including:







1. Suspending use of shower heads;



2. Installing bacterial filters on basin faucets and shower heads; and



3. Providing boiled or bottled water to patients in the ward for drinking and mouth rinsing.







The case has been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office according to established guidelines. In addition to the above precautionary and improvement measures, the hospital has reminded all medical and nursing staff to be vigilant and continue to closely monitor the situation of the ward. Moreover, the hospital will co-operate with the CHP in the investigation of the source of infection.