Hong Kong – Contractor of construction site in Tsing Yi convicted for contravening Noise Control Ordinance

Contractor of construction site in Tsing Yi convicted for contravening Noise Control Ordinance



A contractor for a public housing development on Tsing Hung Road, Tsing Yi, namely China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited, which illegally used powered mechanical equipment to carry out construction works during restricted hours (between 7pm and 7am on weekdays) was convicted and fined $80,000 at Fanling Magistrates’ Courts yesterday (May 31) for contravening the Noise Control Ordinance (NCO). It was the heaviest fine among similar cases in the past three years.







A spokesman for the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) said today (June 1) it received complaints from members of the public in April last year that construction works were being carried out at the aforementioned construction site at around 6am, generating noise and causing nuisance to residents nearby. The EPD then conducted a blitz inspection and found that the contractor of the construction site was using powered mechanical equipment, including a tower crane and a fork-lift truck, to carry out construction works before 7am, which violated the requirements of its construction noise permit (CNP). The EPD revoked the CNP for the construction site immediately and prosecuted the contractor of the construction site under the NCO.







The spokesman reminded construction site contractors to properly arrange for works to be carried out during the daytime on weekdays with a view to avoiding causing noise pollution and nuisance to residents nearby. According to the NCO, unless the contractor has obtained a valid CNP, no powered mechanical equipment for any construction works shall be used between 7pm and 7am on weekdays, or at any time on a general holiday (including Sundays). When carrying out works, contractors should only use permitted powered mechanical equipment or carry out approved works with noise mitigation measures in place within the periods specified in a CNP. Offenders are liable to a maximum fine of $100,000 on first conviction, and $200,000 on second or subsequent conviction. A daily fine of $20,000 can also be imposed for a continuous offence.

