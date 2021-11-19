Hong Kong – Post-office employment for former politically appointed official Ms Jade Lai

Post-office employment for former politically appointed official Ms Jade Lai ****************************************************************************



The Advisory Committee on Post-office Employment for Former Chief Executives and Politically Appointed Officials has advised on the proposed employment of Ms Jade Lai, former Political Assistant to the Secretary for Home Affairs, after her departure from the Government on January 20, 2021.

The Advisory Committee considers that, subject to the observance of certain restrictions it has advised, Ms Lai’s proposed employment would not give rise to any potential conflict of interest. The Advisory Committee also does not anticipate adverse public perception to arise from the proposed employment.



The Advisory Committee considers and advises on the post-office employment or appointments for former politically appointed officials. In considering each case, the Advisory Committee has regard to the information provided by the former politically appointed official concerned, the assessments by relevant government bureaux or offices, and the criteria for advice as stipulated in the guidance notes on post-office employment for politically appointed officials.

Details of the above-mentioned case are available at the Advisory Committee’s website (www.ceo.gov.hk/poo/eng/index.htm).

The membership of the Advisory Committee is as follows:



Professor Liu Pak-wai (Chairman)

Mr Cheng Yan-kee

Mr Simon Ip Sik-on

Mrs Margaret Leung Ko May-yee

Ms Lo Wing-sze