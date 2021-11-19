Hong Kong – Road Safety Council 48th Anniversary Ceremony cum Carnival to be held tomorrow

Road Safety Council 48th Anniversary Ceremony cum Carnival to be held tomorrow ******************************************************************************



The Road Safety Council 48th Anniversary Ceremony cum Carnival, organised by the Road Safety Council, will be held tomorrow (November 20) from 10am to 4pm at the Hong Kong Science Park.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Grand Plaza of the Hong Kong Science Park at 10am with programmes including an award presentation for the Safety Professional Driver Awards 2021 and a stage performance. The Chairperson of the Road Safety Council and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mr Albert Yuen; the Chairperson of the Road Safety Research Committee and Deputy Commissioner for Transport (Planning and Technical Services), Mr Tony Yau; and the Chairlady of the Road Safety Campaign Committee, Miss Rebecca Ma, will officiate at the ceremony.

This year, the Road Safety Council aims to enhance the community’s awareness of road safety by inviting members of the public to participate in the event. There will be different game booths under the theme of innovation and technology to alert members of the public to the importance of road safety by integrating technological elements into people’s daily lives.