Hong Kong – Approved Stanley Outline Zoning Plan amended

Approved Stanley Outline Zoning Plan amended ********************************************



The Town Planning Board today (November 19) announced amendments to the approved Stanley Outline Zoning Plan (OZP).

The amendments involve the rezoning of a piece of government land at Cape Road, south of Ma Hang Estate, from “Green Belt” to “Residential (Group B)” with stipulation of building height restriction. Some technical amendments to the Notes and Explanatory Statement of the OZP are also included to reflect the above amendments and to update the general information of various land use zonings and the planning area, where appropriate.

The draft Stanley OZP No. S/H19/15, incorporating the amendments, is now available for public inspection during office hours at (i) the Secretariat of the Town Planning Board, (ii) the Planning Enquiry Counters, (iii) the Hong Kong District Planning Office and (iv) the Southern Home Affairs Enquiry Centre.



Any person may make written representation in respect of the amendments to the Secretary of the Town Planning Board on or before January 19, 2022. Any person who intends to make a representation is advised to read the Town Planning Board Guidelines No. 29B on “Submission and Publication of Representations, Comments on Representations and Further Representations under the Town Planning Ordinance” (TPB PG-No. 29B).

Submission of a representation should comply with the requirements set out in TPB PG-No. 29B. In particular, the representer should take note of the following:



* If the representer fails to provide his or her full name and the first four alphanumeric characters of his or her Hong Kong identity card or passport number as required under TPB PG-No. 29B, the representation submitted shall be treated as not having been made; and

* The Secretariat of the Town Planning Board reserves the right to require the representer to provide identity proof for verification.



The Guidelines and the submission form are available at the above locations (i) and (ii) and the Town Planning Board’s website (www.info.gov.hk/tpb).

Copies of the draft Stanley OZP are available for sale at the Map Publications Centres in North Point and Yau Ma Tei. The electronic version of the OZP can be viewed at the Town Planning Board’s website (www.info.gov.hk/tpb).