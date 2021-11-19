COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 307

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 115 Crore landmark milestone (115,14,76,793) today. More than 65 lakh (65,45,982) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10381557 2nd Dose 9378243 FLWs 1st Dose 18375178 2nd Dose 16267995 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 438771108 2nd Dose 183865952 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 179789025 2nd Dose 108890358 Over 60 years 1st Dose 112632875 2nd Dose 73124502 Cumulative 1st dose administered 759949743 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 391527050 Total 1151476793

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 18th November, 2021 (307th Day) HCWs 1st Dose 133 2nd Dose 11327 FLWs 1st Dose 218 2nd Dose 23077 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1423534 2nd Dose 3108334 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 342277 2nd Dose 939724 Over 60 years 1st Dose 213034 2nd Dose 484324 1st Dose Administered in Total 1979196 2nd Dose Administered in Total 4566786 Total 6545982

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

