COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 307

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 115 Crore landmark milestone (115,14,76,793) today. More than 65 lakh (65,45,982) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
10381557
2nd Dose
9378243
FLWs
1st Dose
18375178
2nd Dose
16267995
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
438771108
2nd Dose
183865952
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
179789025
2nd Dose
108890358
Over 60 years
1st Dose
112632875
2nd Dose
73124502
Cumulative 1st dose administered
759949743
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
391527050
Total
1151476793
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
Date: 18th November, 2021 (307th Day)
HCWs
1st Dose
133
2nd Dose
11327
FLWs
1st Dose
218
2nd Dose
23077
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
1423534
2nd Dose
3108334
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
342277
2nd Dose
939724
Over 60 years
1st Dose
213034
2nd Dose
484324
1st Dose Administered in Total
1979196
2nd Dose Administered in Total
4566786
Total
6545982
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
