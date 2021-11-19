Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 307

Nov 19, 2021 | Business

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 115 Crore landmark milestone (115,14,76,793) today. More than 65 lakh (65,45,982) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10381557

2nd Dose

9378243

FLWs

1st Dose

18375178

2nd Dose

16267995

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

438771108

2nd Dose

183865952

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

179789025

2nd Dose

108890358

Over 60 years

1st Dose

112632875

2nd Dose

73124502

Cumulative 1st dose administered

759949743

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

391527050

Total

1151476793

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 18th November, 2021 (307th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

133

2nd Dose

11327

FLWs

1st Dose

218

2nd Dose

23077

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1423534

2nd Dose

3108334

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

342277

2nd Dose

939724

Over 60 years

1st Dose

213034

2nd Dose

484324

1st Dose Administered in Total

1979196

2nd Dose Administered in Total

4566786

Total

6545982

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

****

MV

HFW/COVID Vaccination/18th November/7

(Release ID: 1773051)
Visitor Counter : 218