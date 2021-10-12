OpenGrowth launched Academy for Entrepreneurs

In her welcome note, Akriti said, OpenGrowth Academy is one such platform that makes your dreams turn into reality. The global pandemic didnt hamper our motivation and passion towards helping entrepreneurs to get experiential learning opportunities.
The first speaker of the event, and Executive Chairman, MetricStream Gunjan Sinha, Chairman, OpenGrowth, in his address, said, Entrepreneurship is the ultimate education. It is about the power of passion. He also said that, Creativity and collaboration are missing in our curriculum which can be explored in entrepreneurship.
Shellye Archambeau, a Fortune 500 board member, Former CEO of MetricStream, Advisor, and Author opined that Harness your ambition. It is important to invest in yourself. Set your priorities, take risks, and ask for help. These are the keys to success in entrepreneurship.
Niraj Sharan is a technology pioneer, founder Chairman and CEO of Aura. Inc. Mr. Sharan has been serving as a Member, Technical Expert Committee – Government of India under Department of Science & Technology. While talking about the Indian Startup Culture Niraj shared that With some good work and a blend of technology, we can achieve milestones.
Brittney Sturla, the CEO and Co-founder of My Family Lounge, said, Taking diversity is an important key to success for any entrepreneur. Finding the right talent is very crucial for a startup.
Director, Community Operations, OpenGrowth Academy, Priya Nath concluded the event by introducing other initiatives of the OpenGrowth Academy – OpenGrowth Community and OpenGrowth Hub.
The event saw participation from students and professionals from various fields.
###