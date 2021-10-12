OpenGrowth launched Academy for Entrepreneurs

In her welcome note, Akriti said, OpenGrowth Academy is one such platform that makes your dreams turn into reality. The global pandemic didnt hamper our motivation and passion towards helping entrepreneurs to get experiential learning opportunities.

The first speaker of the event, and Executive Chairman, MetricStream Gunjan Sinha, Chairman, OpenGrowth, in his address, said, Entrepreneurship is the ultimate education. It is about the power of passion. He also said that, Creativity and collaboration are missing in our curriculum which can be explored in entrepreneurship.

Shellye Archambeau, a Fortune 500 board member, Former CEO of MetricStream, Advisor, and Author opined that Harness your ambition. It is important to invest in yourself. Set your priorities, take risks, and ask for help. These are the keys to success in entrepreneurship.

Niraj Sharan is a technology pioneer, founder Chairman and CEO of Aura. Inc. Mr. Sharan has been serving as a Member, Technical Expert Committee – Government of India under Department of Science & Technology. While talking about the Indian Startup Culture Niraj shared that With some good work and a blend of technology, we can achieve milestones.

Brittney Sturla, the CEO and Co-founder of My Family Lounge, said, Taking diversity is an important key to success for any entrepreneur. Finding the right talent is very crucial for a startup.

Director, Community Operations, OpenGrowth Academy, Priya Nath concluded the event by introducing other initiatives of the OpenGrowth Academy – OpenGrowth Community and OpenGrowth Hub.

The event saw participation from students and professionals from various fields.

