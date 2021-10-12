HamiltonDemo Expresses Support to Veteran Community After Receiving VBE Certification

Veteran Business Enterprise (VBE) Certified Recruitment Consulting Company, Hamilton Demo, rolls out a strategy in supporting veterans by helping them land jobs after reintegrating back into civilian society.

“We welcome and embrace Veterans, those in the armed forces, and their family members to support them in their career search,” shared the company’s owner and Founder, Yvan Demosthenes. HamiltonDemo is a recruitment specialization company that provides employers with executive and professional search, talent acquisition, and project-based solutions services. It also specializes in diversity recruiting to help companies ensure that their workforce becomes and remains well-represented and diverse.

The company started after Yvan Demosthenes partnered up with Shawn Hamilton, an Air Force Veteran who served the country for many years. HamiltonDemo relies on several years of experience in recruitment for companies like General Electric, Macy’s, Limited Brands, JPMorgan Chase, Hamilton County Sheriff, Cincinnati Police Department, Choice Hotels, Amgen, WebMD, UPMC, Cabela’s, Chipotle, Pfizer, Old National Bank, Kroger, Walmart, American Greetings, American Express, Discover, TransAmerica, Burlington, Johnson & Johnson, and many others.

HamiltonDemo communicates its identity heavily as a Veteran Owned Business. Currently a Certified VBE or Veteran Business Enterprise, the recruitment specialists have committed to helping veterans get jobs by providing them access to their services and broad networks. The recruitment company boasts a vast network of strategic partnerships with companies and firms in regions across the United States to help pair employers and employees with customer satisfaction and long-term professional relationships in mind all the time. The company’s collaborations give them an edge when placing a candidate for executive roles and other job openings that are hard to fill.

Recruitment has shown to be one of many companies’ most significant expenses. One study shows that 31% of employees quit in their first month on the job, resulting in significant lost time, money, and other resources. In working with firms like HamiltonDemo, the goal is to reduce this metric by strategically placing the right people who will thrive in their roles and work in the company for many years to come.

The firm also works with companies to improve their applicant tracking systems and develop employee retention strategies. Company Founder Yvan brings over sixteen years of experience in recruiting with talent acquisition companies like CareerBuilder and Monster.com.

By committing to help veterans reintegrate into the corporate world, they hope to do their part in supporting the people who have risked their lives to fight for the country’s peace and freedom. Unfortunately, many veterans struggle to find employment positions after years of service despite their proven skills and discipline. HamiltonDemo believes that they deserve unrelenting support and is more than ready to give it to them by providing ready access to their networks and opening up a list of veteran applicants looking for employment.

HamiltonDemo hopes to continue expanding over the next few years by growing its network more and picking up a GSA certification, which could open more doors for the firm and droves of job seekers in the process. Learn more about the recruitment firm by visiting its website and LinkedIn page.

Company: HamiltonDemo

Phone: 513-257-9683

SOURCE: HamiltonDemo

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/665483/HamiltonDemo-Expresses-Support-to-Veteran-Community-After-Receiving-VBE-Certification

