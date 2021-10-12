Family Museum Adds New Accessibility Options In Addition to Maintaining Certified Autism Center™ Status

As the number of community members with autism and sensory needs increases, Family Museum continues its commitment to serving all visitors by providing accessible options.

Since their Certified Autism Center™ designation in 2019, which included training on how to better understand and serve autistic visitors, the team has implemented a variety of other options, including Special Needs Nights. These nights are regularly scheduled evenings where the museum limits the number of visitors and lower lights and sounds for those with sensory sensitivities. The museum also offers sensory kits, and quiet areas are readily available to assist those who may need a reprieve from the excitement of the museum.

“This training has allowed for our staff to better understand and work with our museum guests. Our staff feels more confident knowing that they have the tools to appropriately and successfully provide a fun and educational experience for all visitors to the Family Museum,” said Elly Gerdts, Marketing Coordinator for the museum.

IBCCES created the CAC designation to help provide training and other supports to attractions and destinations who want to provide better experiences for visitors and commit to ongoing professional development. Many families and autistic individuals are seeking locations that have accommodations and training to ensure all visitors have options where they feel welcomed and understood.

About Family Museum

The Family Museum is a department of the City of Bettendorf, Iowa, and has been a community resource for over 20 years. The museum offers a unique, hands-on, learning experience that is designed primarily for children eight and under. Kids and their caregivers can engage in play-based exhibits, day programs, dance classes and other enriching activities guided by the knowledgeable museum staff.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.