Recruiting Automation and Interview Intelligence from Humanly.io Now Available on SAP® Store

HUMANLYHR Inc., doing business as Humanly.io, today announced that its Recruiting Automation and Interview Intelligence solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The company’s conversational AI for recruiting platform integrates with the SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting solution and delivers more efficiency and equity to a company’s candidate screening and selection process.

“Humanly.io’s solution integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting to help mutual clients use conversational AI to measure unconscious bias and what is happening inside the interview,” says Prem Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Humanly.io.

“It’s exciting to see Humanly.io apply linguistic theory to real-world problems. As someone who researches language and social bias, it’s especially gratifying to advise them in their efforts to improve equity during the hiring process,” comments Dr. Katherine Hilton, Linguist and Lecturer at Stanford University and Humanly.io Strategic Advisor.

Humanly.io offers two editions of its solution on SAP Store: Interview Intelligence Edition and Recruitment Automation Edition. Integrated with existing video conferencing solutions like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, the company’s Interview Intelligence transcribes and analyzes each virtual interview meeting. Talent acquisition leaders use the weekly, monthly, and quarterly interview analytics to apply prescriptive coaching to improve communication behavior and deliver a more consistent and fairer candidate experience.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

HUMANLYHR is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Humanly.io

The world of recruiting is changing rapidly. We know automation is part of the equation — and yet it’s not enough. This is why we believe direct candidate conversations are the gateway to measure candidate quality and drive better hiring efficiencies. Humanly.io’s conversational AI for recruiting is where automation and people work seamlessly together to help organizations surface the most qualified, diverse applicant pool at scale.

For two consecutive years, Humanly.io has been ranked as one of the best AI recruiting tools and HR chatbots. Co-headquartered in Seattle, WA, and Sacramento, CA. Humanly.io is backed by leading investors such as Zeal Capital Partners, Spark Growth Ventures, Moneta Ventures, Basecamp Fund, Growth Factory Capital, and Y Combinator.

