Datatel Releases Power Payment Links for Chat Agents Edition to Help Businesses With PCI Compliance

Datatel Communications Inc. / Datatel Inc. in Canada, a leader in IVR Payments and Payment Technology for over 25 years today announced Power Payment Links for Chat Agents. This new edition of Power Payment Links empowers call center agents to create and share payment links on demand with customers during chat sessions with them.

Power Payment Links for Chat Agents is accessed from an easy-to-use dashboard that allows agents to instantly share a customer–specific payment link during the chat session.



In addition to providing a pre-populated payment link while chatting with a customer, agents can automatically send the same link to the customer via Email & TXT Message during the chat session thereby providing the customer with payment flexibility and convenience, in addition to helping businesses accelerate transaction completion.

Datatel’s Power Payment Links for Chat Agents helps to deliver a seamless customer experience and incorporates an instant PCI Compliant payment method while making it easier for customers to complete their transaction while chatting with an agent. In addition, Power Payment Links for Chat Agents. supports over 15 payment gateway and processors as well as some of the leading processor neutral tokenization vendors, thus providing businesses with the flexibility to continue to use the chat software and payment processor of their choice.

For a complete PCI compliant Call Center solution, businesses can deploy Power Payment Links for Chat Agents in conjunction with Datatel’s phone-based CryptoIVR Agent Assist (IVR Payments for agents) Whether they are interacting with a customer via chat or over the phone Datatel has a solution for all business needs.

About Datatel Communications Inc

Twenty-five years ago, we launched Datatel with the vision to deliver innovative payment software, and secure IVR communication solutions to help our clients become more agile, profitable, secure, and successful.

Datatel’s IVR Payments, Payment Technology, and transaction automation solutions are employed globally by thousands of businesses, healthcare providers, academic institutions, government, software companies, and service providers.

Our success comes from investing in our people, our customers, our partners, and technology. With a focus on innovation, we have arrived at a service delivery model that guarantees our customers’ satisfaction.