Web Synergies attends Ramco’s Partner Event in Malaysia

Web Synergies Senior Vice president of Sales and Marketing, Mr. Prabhu Kumar Gade used to opportunity to network with other partners and investigate ways to build on the company existing partnership with Ramco.

There was a good gathering of Ramcos ASEAN partners in attendance at the Malaysian event. Its purpose was to highlight Ramcos product strengths and provide advice on how to position their solutions in the international market place.

Amongst the discussion topics were Innovation, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Capital Management (HCM) and Aviation. Harsh Vardhan, Ramcos Executive VP Marketing & Partnership, outlined the companys vision for the new Ramco.

Of particular interest to Web Synergies and its customers is the Ramco HCM system with its new tool set and methods of data analysis. This is built on the proven Ramco VirtualWorks®, a process to application platform.

A case study shown at the event demonstrated how Ramco worked with Radisson to deliver a successful HCM system to manage a chain of 14 luxury hotel properties in the United Kingdom. Web Synergies is delighted tot be able to offer this system to its clients under the Ramco partnership agreement.

Prabhu also had an opportunity to present Web Synergies IT and business credentials to other ASEAN attendees.

###