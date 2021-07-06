Hong Kong – Red flags hoisted at some beaches

Red flags hoisted at some beaches *********************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (July 6) that due to big waves, red flags have been hoisted at Stanley Main Beach, Shek O Beach and Big Wave Bay Beach in Southern District, Hong Kong Island; and Clear Water Bay Second Beach in Sai Kung District. Beachgoers are advised not to swim at these beaches.