Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile: Why India’s ‘Tomahawk’ might be as crucial as BrahMos in future

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-131762673,imgsize-3238,width-400,height-225,resizemode-4/131762673.jpg" alt ="Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile: Why India's 'Tomahawk' could be as important as BrahMos in future conflicts" title="Brahmos missiles swiftly neutralized Pakistan's air power on May 10, 2025, demonstrating decisive capability. However, prolonged modern conflicts necessitate a cost-effective solution. India is exploring the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM), a cheaper, 1,500 km range weapon, to complement Brahmos and enhance sustained combat operations, ensuring greater strategic staying power." decoding ="async" fetchpriority="high">

Brahmos rockets quickly reduced the effects of Pakistan’s air power on May 10, 2025, showing definitive ability. Extended contemporary disputes require a cost-efficient service. India is checking out the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile(LR-LACM), a less expensive, 1,500 km variety weapon, to match Brahmos and boost continual fight operations, guaranteeing higher tactical staying power.

On May 10, 2025, Brahmos rockets flying at thrice the speed of sound damaged Pakistan’s capability to release a significant air operation versus India. In one series of rocket strikes, New Delhi had the ability to enforce its will on Islamabad.

The strike was introduced with the self-confidence that the rockets flying at blistering speeds will have the ability to punch through Pakistani air defences and would not have the ability to stop these powerful strikes.

The Brahmos showed its capability to be the ‘Ultima Ratio Regum’ or the last argument of kings, playing a significant function in ending the quick dispute.The Brahmos showed to be a success, however current disputes have actually shown that disputes are not most likely to be quick. The dispute in Ukraine is well past the 4 year mark, Israel’s operations in Gaza and Lebanon have actually been on because 2023 and the dispute in the gulf has actually lasted for over a hundred days. As India is developing a reserve for combating a war for 40 days of extreme combating, although not all kinds of ammo would be needed.

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The Brahmos costs a substantial quantity, with the Indian Air Force buying110 rockets for Rs 10,800 crore and the navy acquired 220 rockets in 2024 for Rs 19,519 crore, offering a concept about the expense of these rockets.In an all out extended period dispute, using these rockets will not be possible. Specifically as the majority of the high worth components will be targeted early in the dispute, among the reasons that the Ministry of Defence specifies that not all kinds of ammo need not have a reserve for 40 days of extreme dispute.

For this factor India requires a low expense choice to take on targets with an accuracy weapon deep inside opponent area. The Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM) can be one such weapon. This surface hugging rocket with a series of 1,500 km can strike targetsdeep inside opponent area. It can be fired for far less expensive and sustainable rate of around Rs 25 crore.The rocket can likewise be utilized in combination with the Brahmos. The trisonic rocket can be initially utilized to remove a foe’s air defence and kick down the proverbial door, leaving the more affordable LR-LACM to strike targets.

The United States too utilizes a comparable approach, when it utilizes sophisticated stealth rocket such as the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) to remove air defences and after that lets the well known Tomahawk rocket struck other less safeguarded targets throughout the battlespace.

The Russians too have actually turned to a comparable method in which they utilize luxury rockets such as the hypersonic Kinzhal to remove crucial targets and after that utilizes less expensive rockets that are the analog of the LR-LACM such as the Kalibr rockets to handle more routine targets.

In any future dispute, specifically an extracted one, a rocket such as the LR-LACM can be a reliable weapon that can enhance India’s remaining power.On May 10, 2025, Brahmos rockets flying at thrice the speed of sound damaged Pakistan’s capability to release a significant air operation versus India. In one series of rocket strikes, New Delhi had the ability to enforce its will on Islamabad. The strike was introduced with the self-confidence that the rockets flying at blistering speeds will have the ability to punch through Pakistani air defences and would not have the ability to stop these powerful strikes.

The Brahmos showed its capability to be the ‘Ultima Ratio Regum’ or the last argument of kings, playing a significant function in ending the short dispute.