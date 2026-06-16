‘Dancing woman’ sculpture brought back in Indian book after reaction

The “covered-up” picture of a naked artefact has actually
been withdrawn from an Indian school book after it triggered an enormous reaction from historians and educationists.
The bronze sculpture- referred to as the Dancing lady from Mohenjo-daro- reveals a lady standing with one hand on her hip and is among the most recognisable artefacts from the Indus Valley civilisation.
In a recently launched grade 9 book, the figurine’s upper body was covered with dark shading, concealing its physiological functions.
After it developed an outcry, authorities stated that the initial image has actually been brought back in the digital variation of the book which brand-new print editions would likewise bring the unedited image of the bronze sculpture.
After news broke of the addition of the customized image, historians had actually implicated the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) – which prepared the book – of injuring the renowned artefact.
The NCERT, a self-governing organisation under the federal education ministry, manages curriculum modifications and book material for kids taking examinations under the government-run Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
NCERT director Dinesh Saklani informed press reporters that the customized image would be withdrawn from the book.
“Following consultations with experts, the department is replacing the image of the Dancing Girl with its original version,” Saklani informed ANI news company.
The BBC has actually called Saklani for remark.
A chapter on the Indus Valley has actually been a staple in Indian school curriculum, and though the Dancing Girl sculpture has actually appeared in books for years – consisting of in earlier variations of NCERT books – its upper body has actually never ever been censored in any method.
The NCERT has actually not yet shared a factor for presenting the customized image however media reports have actually hypothesized that it might be due to issues over nudity.
An editorial in the Indian Express paper, which initially broke the news, criticised the adjustment of the artefact, stating:
“The Dancing Girl has been significant not because it conforms to a blindfolded standard of modesty but because it embodies poise, confidence and unmistakable presence. If the task of education is to equip young people to engage with the world as it is, then NCERT would do better to trust both students, and women – both contemporary and millennia old – with a little more agency.”
The book belongs to the NCERT’s brand-new Arts Education Series, presented under the current National Education Policy (NEP) to incorporate visual, carrying out and literary arts into mainstream education.
The Dancing Girl sculpture, which was found at Mohenjo-daro – among the biggest settlements of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation – illustrates a lady embellished with accessories with her hair incorporated a bun.
Her posture catches the body in movement and archaeologists have actually long thought about the sculpture to be of terrific creative worth and proof of the civilisation’s sophisticated understanding of metallurgy.
The sculpture is presently housed in the National Museum in Delhi.