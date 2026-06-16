‘Dancing woman’ sculpture brought back in Indian book after reaction

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A chapter on the Indus Valley has actually been a staple in Indian school curriculum, and though the Dancing Girl sculpture has actually appeared in books for years – consisting of in earlier variations of NCERT books – its upper body has actually never ever been censored in any method.

The NCERT has actually not yet shared a factor for presenting the customized image however media reports have actually hypothesized that it might be due to issues over nudity.

ANI A brand-new book revealed the figurine with its upper body covered in dark shading

An editorial in the Indian Express paper, which initially broke the news, criticised the adjustment of the artefact, stating:

“The Dancing Girl has been significant not because it conforms to a blindfolded standard of modesty but because it embodies poise, confidence and unmistakable presence. If the task of education is to equip young people to engage with the world as it is, then NCERT would do better to trust both students, and women – both contemporary and millennia old – with a little more agency.”

The book belongs to the NCERT’s brand-new Arts Education Series, presented under the current National Education Policy (NEP) to incorporate visual, carrying out and literary arts into mainstream education.

The Dancing Girl sculpture, which was found at Mohenjo-daro – among the biggest settlements of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation – illustrates a lady embellished with accessories with her hair incorporated a bun.

Her posture catches the body in movement and archaeologists have actually long thought about the sculpture to be of terrific creative worth and proof of the civilisation’s sophisticated understanding of metallurgy.

The sculpture is presently housed in the National Museum in Delhi.