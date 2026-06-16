India’s Ethereal Machines raises $28.5 million in Series B

Indian production company Ethereal Machines has actually raised USD 28.5 million in a Series B financing round led by Avataar Ventures, with involvement from Peak XV Partners and other financiers.
The fresh funds will be utilized to broaden making facilities, establish India’s very first native multi-axis CNC controller, enhance its software application stack, support semiconductor production efforts, and speed up global growth throughout the United States and Europe, according to a report by Entrackr
The Bengaluru-based businessstyles and makes exclusive multi-axis CNC devices and uses accuracy part production through its Machining-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform. The business serves customers throughout aerospace, defence, health care, semiconductors, customer electronic devices and other high-precision engineering sectors.
As part of its development method, Ethereal Machines prepares to construct a 300,000-square-foot center near Bengaluru under a formerly signed MOU with the Karnataka federal government. The aspect is anticipated to produce over 2,000 tasks, the business stated, according to a report by CNBC TV18
“India has long had the engineering skill to lead in innovative production; what has actually been missing out on is deeply incorporated commercial ability at worldwide requirements,” Kaushik Mudda, co-founder and CEO of Ethereal Machines, stated, according to a report by Service Standard. “The world is actively trying to find durable options in worldwide production, and India has a once-in-a-generation chance to become a severe deep-tech production powerhouse.”
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