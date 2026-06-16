West Asia LIVE: Trump might launch U.S.-Iran arrangement before Friday, Vance states

< meta itemprop= 19459003 material= 19459004 > < meta itemprop= 19459007 material= 19459008 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459011 material= 19459012 >< meta itemprop= 19459013 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459015 material= 19459016 >< period itemscope= itemprop = 19459018 itemtype = >< meta material= 19459020 itemprop= > 19459654 < meta material= 19459027 itemprop= > 19459654 < period itemscope= 19459017 itemprop= itemtype = > < meta material= 19459032 itemprop= > < meta itemprop= 19459038 material= 19459039 > < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= > < meta itemprop = material= 19459051 >< meta itemprop= 19459052 material= 19459053 >< period itemscope = itemprop = itemtype= >< meta material = itemprop = 19459005 > < period itemtype= itemscope= 19459017 itemprop= > < meta material = 19459066 itemprop = >< meta material = 19459068 itemprop = 19459069 > < period itemtype= 19459024 itemscope= itemprop= >< period itemtype= 19459061 itemscope= itemprop = >< meta material= itemprop = 19459028 >< meta material= 19459078 itemprop = >< meta material = 19459080 itemprop= > 19459654< meta material = itemprop= 19459005 >< meta material= itemprop = > 19459654 < meta material= 19459049 itemprop = 19459028 > < meta itemprop = material= 19459092 >< meta itemprop= 19459005 material= > < meta itemprop= 19459075 material= 19459076 >< period itemprop = itemscope itemtype= 19459101 >< meta itemprop= 19459102 material= > < meta itemprop = material= 19459107 >< meta itemprop= 19459108 material= > 19459654 < meta itemprop= 19459110 material= 19459113 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop = 19459110 material = 19459117 > < meta itemprop = material= 19459027 >< period itemprop= itemscope itemtype= >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material= >< meta itemprop = material= >< meta itemprop= 19459069 material= 19459130 > < meta itemprop= material= 19459111 >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > < li itemprop= 19459141 itemscope itemtype= > Home< meta itemprop= material = > < li itemprop= itemscope itemtype= 19459142 > News< meta itemprop= material= 19459150 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459152 > 19459706< li itemprop = itemscope itemtype= 19459142 > World< meta itemprop= 19459005 material = >< meta itemprop= 19459145 material = > 19659003< div data-id = data-url= data-title > 19459714 U.S.-Iran peace offer to be signed at Switzerland’s Burgenstock resort on Friday (June 19, 2026) Upgraded 19459717- June 16, 2026 08:02 pm IST 19659005< img alt = 19459165 src= 19459166 fetchpriority= > 19659006 Individuals going back to their town following the statement of a preliminary ceasefire arrangement in between the United States and Iran, examine their ruined homes in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon on Tuesday,( June 16, 2026 ).|Picture Credit: AP 19659007< div id= 19459168 itemprop= > A 19459654 U.S.-Iran offer focused on ending the West Asia war will be signed at Switzerland’s mountainside Burgenstock resort on Friday( June 19, 2026), the Swiss Foreign Ministry validated to 19459727 AFP 19459728. The website, situated near Lucerne in main Switzerland, is tough to gain access to and for that reason quickly protected. It” was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari conciliators, along with by the United States and Iran”, to economies worldwide. 19659017 “The single crucial option to this issue is the completely and unconditionally opening of the state of Hormuz to shipping,” IEA chief Fatih Birol informed an interview. 19659018 The offer in between Iran and the United States to end the West Asia war requires the strait to end of Israel’s profession of Lebanon, state television reported. Iranian state tv priced estimate the leading authorities making the remark to foreign diplomats in a rundown. It did not air the remarks, however put them in an on-screen graphic. 19659021 < img data-src-template= 19459200 src = 19459200 alt width = height= 19459202 > 19659023. U.S.-Iran offer: Iranian FM Araghchi states end of war consists of end of Israel’s profession of Lebanon 19659024 Iran’s FM Araghchi connects completion of war to Israel’s profession of Lebanon, highlighting local stress in a current rundown. < meta itemprop = material= 19459211 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459211 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459215 > Iran will quickly link its electrical power grid with Qatar’s, states Energy Minister 19459738 Iran will quickly start linking its electrical energy grid to Qatar’s, with research studies in the lasts and the job going into the early stage of execution, Iran’s Energy Minister stated on Tuesday( June 16, 2026) according to 19459727 Tasnim news company Abbas Aliabadi included that research studies were likewise underway to connect Iran’s power grid with those of other Gulf nations.– 19459727 Reuters < meta itemprop = 19459044 material= >< meta itemprop= material = >< meta itemprop= material= > 19459716 June 16, 2026 20:02 China alerts next stage of U.S.-Iran talks will be’ harder’ 19459718 19459716 China’s leading diplomat informed his Pakistani equivalent today that the next stage of settlements in between the United States and Iran– which Pakistan has actually assisted moderate– will be” harder “. 19659030 In a telephone call ahead of the prepared finalizing on Friday( June 19, 2026) of a U.S.-Iran memorandum of comprehending to end their war, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi informed Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar that “it is foreseeable that, compared to the very first phase, the 2nd phase of settlements will be harder”. 19659031 Mr. Wang included that the United Nations Security Council” must likewise play a higher function “in supporting these talks, according to a declaration from Beijing’s Foreign Ministry. 19659032 “The existing agreement is far from the last location, rather it is a brand-new beginning point,” Mr. Wang stated. – 19459727 AFP 19459643< meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459239 >< meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459239 >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material= 19459243 > June 16, 2026 19:55 19659035 Iran Deputy Foreign Minister states United States marine blockade ‘raised’ 19459718 An Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister today stated the two-month U.S. marine blockade on Iranian ports had actually been raised ahead of the prepared official finalizing of an offer ending the war. 19659036 “The lifting of the blockade was something we had actually stressed from the beginning. It has actually now started, and the blockade has actually been raised prior to the official finalizing” arranged for Friday( June 19, 2026), stated Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, according to the federal government’s site. – 19459727 AFP 19659038 < meta itemprop =. material= 19459252 >< meta itemprop= material = >< meta itemprop= material = 19459256 > June 16, 2026 19:30 U.S.-Iran offer to be signed at Switzerland’s Burgenstock resort Friday A U.S.-Iran offer targeted at ending the West Asia war will be signed at Switzerland’s mountainside Burgenstock resort on Friday (June 19, 2026), the Swiss Foreign Ministry verified to AFP 19459728 The website, situated near Lucerne in main Switzerland, is challenging to gain access to and for that reason quickly protected. It “was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari conciliators, along with by the U.S. and Iran”, Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry stated. – AFP < li data-event-publish-date = 19459258 data-event-uri = 19459259 data-event-id = 19459260 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459176 > 19459643 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459269 > June 16, 2026 18:42 Trump states ‘quickly we will be able’ to reimpose sanctions on Russian oil 19459718 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated the U.S. will quickly have the ability to reimpose sanctions versus Russian oil, at the G7 top where leaders are looking for to ratchet up pressure versus Moscow over its intrusion of Ukraine. 19659044 “Soon we will have the ability to do that as the oil is now streaming” through the Strait of Hormuz after the handle Iran to end the West Asia war, Mr. Trump stated. Washington had actually enforced and after that extended a sanctions waiver for Russian oil freights currently at sea, uncomfortable European allies. 19659045 – 19459727 AFP < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459272 data-event-id = 19459273 id = 19459273 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459176 > 19459643 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459278 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459278 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459282 > 19459716 June 16, 2026 18:28 Hezbollah states Iran has actually promised to pursue Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon in U.S. settlements 19459718 Hezbollah has actually gotten guarantees from its ally Iran that it will require a withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from Lebanon in its next stage of talks with the United States, Hezbollah’s media relations workplace informed Reuters 19459728 today. A withdrawal would be the outcome of, and not a pre-condition for, continuing talks in between Tehran and Washington following the finalizing of a memorandum of understanding in between the 2 nations on Friday (June 19, 2026), Hezbollah stated. 19659049 The group informed Reuters 19459728 that there would be “no nuclear offer in between Iran and the United States unless the Israelis withdraw” from Lebanon. – Reuters 19659051 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459285 data-event-id = id = 19459286 itemprop = 19459175 itemscope itemtype = 19459176 > 19459643 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459291 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459295 > 19459716 June 16, 2026 17:45 19659052 Energy companies brace for ‘brand-new period’ in spite of Hormuz offer 19459718 Oil and gas majors have high wish for a fast resuming of the Strait of Hormuz, however they have couple of impressions about a go back to regular for the Gulf energy market after more than 3 months of obstruction. Even if the offer in between Iran and the United States to end the West Asia war holds, experts state the old market certainties are chosen excellent– and the brand-new threats will most likely need pricey adaptions. “A reliable resuming of the Strait of Hormuz would be among the most essential advancements for the worldwide economy at this point,” stated Claudio Galimberti, primary economic expert at Rystad Energy. The shock of a near-doubling of oil costs considering that Iran successfully blocked the essential waterway has actually sustained inflation that might continue for months, threatening development around the world. 19659056 – 19459727 AFP 19659057 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459299 id = 19459299 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459176 > 19459643 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459304 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459308 > June 16, 2026 17:00 Qatar states ‘carefully positive’ U.S.-Iran offer will result in local security Qatar, a crucial arbitrator in the offer to end the war in between the U.S. and Iran, stated today it thought the contract might provide security to West Asia. “We are carefully positive that the finalizing of the memorandum of understanding will result in the next stage of local security through the talks that will happen on the nuclear program and on other problems,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari informed press reporters at a routine press rundown. – AFP < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459312 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459176 > 19459643 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459317 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459321 > 19459716 June 16, 2026 16:55 Numerous Iranian vessels cruising towards Iranian ports in spite of United States blockade, states Iranian state television 19459718 19459716 3 Iranian tankers and 2 vessels bring important items are presently cruising towards Iranian southern ports from the Indian Ocean, Iranian state television stated today, regardless of a U.S. military advisory note stating the other day that a blockade of Iranian ports stays in result up until Friday (June 19, 2026). – Reuters 19659064 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459176 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459330 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 16, 2026 15:33 19659065 All hell will drizzle down if Iran obtains nuclear weapon, states Trump The United States has “no commitment” to buy Iran even after its handle the Islamic republic to end the Middle East war, President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday (June 16, 2026). “We are not investing any cash” in Iran, Mr. Trump stated at the G7 top in France after talks with the emir of Qatar, including that the primary focus of the offer was that Iran would not obtain a nuclear weapon which “all hell” would “drizzle down” on the nation if it did.– AFP Iran offer states’ loud and clear ‘that Tehran will not have a nuclear weapon, states Donald Trump Trump asserts the Iran offer makes sure Tehran will not get nuclear weapons while slamming Israel’s technique in Lebanon and recommending Syria’s intervention. be opened, however Iranian authorities have actually stated tolls or” service charge” might be enforced for ships going through the essential passage for Gulf oil and gas.– AFP 19659019< div data-event-publish-date= data-event-uri = 19459187 data-event-sticky = 19459174 itemprop= 19459175 itemscope itemtype= 19459176 data-event-id = >< meta itemprop= material = > < meta itemprop= material = >< meta itemprop= material= 19459197 > U.S.-Iran offer: Iranian FM Araghchi states end of war consists of end of Israel’s profession of Lebanon Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Tuesday( June 16, 2026) that completion of the Iran war consisted of theend of Israel’s profession of Lebanon, state television reported. Iranian state tv priced estimate the leading authorities making the remark to foreign diplomats in a rundown. It did not air the remarks, however put them in an on-screen graphic. 19659021 < img data-src-template= 19459200 src = 19459200 alt width = height= 19459202 > 19659023. U.S.-Iran offer: Iranian FM Araghchi states end of war consists of end of Israel’s profession of Lebanon 19659024 Iran’s FM Araghchi connects completion of war to Israel’s profession of Lebanon, highlighting local stress in a current rundown. < meta itemprop = material= 19459211 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459211 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459215 > Iran will quickly link its electrical power grid with Qatar’s, states Energy Minister 19459738 Iran will quickly start linking its electrical energy grid to Qatar’s, with research studies in the lasts and the job going into the early stage of execution, Iran’s Energy Minister stated on Tuesday( June 16, 2026) according to 19459727 Tasnim news company Abbas Aliabadi included that research studies were likewise underway to connect Iran’s power grid with those of other Gulf nations.– 19459727 Reuters < meta itemprop = 19459044 material= >< meta itemprop= material = >< meta itemprop= material= > 19459716 June 16, 2026 20:02 China alerts next stage of U.S.-Iran talks will be’ harder’ 19459718 19459716 China’s leading diplomat informed his Pakistani equivalent today that the next stage of settlements in between the United States and Iran– which Pakistan has actually assisted moderate– will be” harder “. 19659030 In a telephone call ahead of the prepared finalizing on Friday( June 19, 2026) of a U.S.-Iran memorandum of comprehending to end their war, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi informed Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar that “it is foreseeable that, compared to the very first phase, the 2nd phase of settlements will be harder”. 19659031 Mr. Wang included that the United Nations Security Council” must likewise play a higher function “in supporting these talks, according to a declaration from Beijing’s Foreign Ministry. 19659032 “The existing agreement is far from the last location, rather it is a brand-new beginning point,” Mr. Wang stated. – 19459727AFP 19459643< meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459239 >< meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459239 >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material= 19459243 > June 16, 2026 19:55 19659035 Iran Deputy Foreign Minister states United States marine blockade ‘raised’ 19459718 An Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister today stated the two-month U.S. marine blockade on Iranian ports had actually been raised ahead of the prepared official finalizing of an offer ending the war. Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry stated. 19659010 In Focus podcast|Can the brand-new U.S.-Iran offer hold? The United States has” no responsibility” to buy Iran even after its handle the Islamic republic to end the Middle East war, President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday( June 16, 2026). 19659012″ We are not investing any cash” in Iran, Mr. Trump stated at the G7 top in France after talks with the emir of Qatar, including that the primary focus of the offer was that Iran would not obtain a nuclear weapon which” all hell “would” drizzle down” on the nation if it did. 19659013 Earlier the Iran Deputy Foreign Minister stated, on Tuesday( June 16, 2026 ), Iran’s leading arbitrator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will participate in the finalizing in Switzerland of the offer ending the war with the United States. Check out West Asia war updates: June 15, 2026 19659015 Follow for live updates < meta itemprop= 19459044 material = >< meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > IEA states ‘unconditionally’ re-opening Hormuz crucial to end energy crisis 19459738 The head of the International Energy Agency stated on Tuesday( June 16, 2026) that” unconditionally” opening the Strait of Hormuz to Gulf tanker traffic was important to ending the shock from skyrocketing oil and gas costs < meta itemprop="datePublished" material="2026-06-16T15:29:11+05:30">< meta itemprop="dateModified" material="2026-06-16T15:29:11+05:30">< meta itemprop="url"material="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-iran-usa-israel-conflict-tehran-washington-peace-deal-strait-of-hormuz-live-updates-june-16-2026/article71107509.ece#370186". > June 16, 2026 15:29 Donald Trump states Iran deal going to a’ 2nd phase’ U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday (June 16, 2026 )that the Iran offer was going to a 2nd phase, which the U.S. would not be investing any cash in Iran. “We have our offer made with Iran, and it ought to succeed, it goes to a 2nd phase, which I believe would be really simpler, “stated Mr. Trump, talking to press reporters at the G7 top in France.– Reuters < meta itemprop="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-iran-usa-israel-conflict-tehran-washington-peace-deal-strait-of-hormuz-live-updates-june-16-2026/article71107509.ece#370176"> June 16, 2026 14:37 Iran’s leading mediator Ghalibaf to participate in finalizing of U.S. offer: Deputy Foreign Minister Iran’s leading mediator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will go to the finalizing in Switzerland of the offer ending the war with the United States, an Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister stated on Tuesday( June 16, 2026). “Switzerland will be the location for the finalizing, however the specific place has actually not yet been figured out. The next round of settlements will start right away after the finalizing,” stated Majid Takht-Ravanchi, according to state tv. He stated United States Vice President JD Vance will represent Washington, while “from Iran, it will be Mr Ghalibaf”.– AFP < li data-event-publish-date =["2026-06-16T13:08:19.000+0530" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-iran-usa-israel-conflict-tehran-washington-peace-deal-strait-of-hormuz-live-updates-june-16-2026/article71107509.ece/liveEvent/entry/370157" data-event-id="370157" id="370157" itemprop="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/BlogPosting" > < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material="2026-06-16T13:08:19+05:30">< meta itemprop ="url"material="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-iran-usa-israel-conflict-tehran-washington-peace-deal-strait-of-hormuz-live-updates-june-16-2026/article71107509.ece#370157"> June 16, 2026 13:08[ 19659078]Iran FM states talks on last arrangement with U.S. ‘most likely’ to begin on June 19 Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Tuesday( June 16, 2026) that talks with the United States on a last arrangement covering Tehran’s nuclear program will likely start on Friday (June 19, 2026 ). ” Likely on Friday, at an area to be figured out … a brand-new round of settlements in between Iran and the United States to reach a last arrangement will start,” Mr. Araghchi stated in an instruction with foreign diplomats relayed on state tv.– AFP