Home Business West Asia LIVE: Trump might launch U.S.-Iran arrangement before Friday, Vance states
< meta itemprop= 19459003 material= 19459004 > < meta itemprop= 19459007 material= 19459008 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459011 material= 19459012 >< meta itemprop= 19459013 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459015 material= 19459016 >< period itemscope= itemprop = 19459018 itemtype = >< meta material= 19459020 itemprop= > 19459654 < meta material= 19459027 itemprop= > 19459654 < period itemscope= 19459017 itemprop= itemtype = > < meta material= 19459032 itemprop= > < meta itemprop= 19459038 material= 19459039 > < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= > < meta itemprop = material= 19459051 >< meta itemprop= 19459052 material= 19459053 >< period itemscope = itemprop = itemtype= >< meta material = itemprop = 19459005 > < period itemtype= itemscope= 19459017 itemprop= > < meta material = 19459066 itemprop = >< meta material = 19459068 itemprop = 19459069 > < period itemtype= 19459024 itemscope= itemprop= >< period itemtype= 19459061 itemscope= itemprop = >< meta material= itemprop = 19459028 >< meta material= 19459078 itemprop = >< meta material = 19459080 itemprop= > 19459654< meta material = itemprop= 19459005
>< meta material= itemprop = > 19459654 < meta material= 19459049 itemprop = 19459028 > < meta itemprop = material= 19459092 >< meta itemprop= 19459005 material= > < meta itemprop= 19459075 material= 19459076 >< period itemprop = itemscope itemtype= 19459101 >< meta itemprop= 19459102 material= > < meta itemprop = material=
19459107 >< meta itemprop= 19459108 material= > 19459654 < meta itemprop= 19459110 material= 19459113 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop = 19459110 material = 19459117 > < meta itemprop = material= 19459027 >< period itemprop= itemscope itemtype= >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material= >< meta itemprop = material= >< meta itemprop= 19459069 material= 19459130 > < meta itemprop= material= 19459111 >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > < li itemprop= 19459141 itemscope itemtype= > Home< meta itemprop= material = > < li itemprop= itemscope itemtype= 19459142 > News< meta itemprop= material= 19459150 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459152 > 19459706< li itemprop = itemscope itemtype= 19459142 > World< meta itemprop= 19459005 material = >< meta itemprop= 19459145 material = > 19659003< div data-id = data-url= data-title > 19459714 U.S.-Iran peace offer to be signed at Switzerland’s Burgenstock resort on Friday (June 19, 2026) Upgraded 19459717- June 16, 2026 08:02 pm IST 19659005< img alt = 19459165 src= 19459166 fetchpriority= > 19659006 Individuals going back to their town following the statement of a preliminary ceasefire arrangement in between the United States and Iran, examine their ruined homes in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon on Tuesday,( June 16, 2026 ).|Picture Credit: AP 19659007< div id= 19459168 itemprop= > A 19459654 U.S.-Iran offer focused on ending the West Asia war will be signed at Switzerland’s mountainside Burgenstock resort on Friday( June 19, 2026), the Swiss Foreign Ministry validated to 19459727 AFP 19459728. The website, situated near Lucerne in main Switzerland, is tough to gain access to and for that reason quickly protected. It” was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari conciliators, along with by the United States and Iran”,
Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry stated. 19659010 In Focus podcast|Can the brand-new U.S.-Iran offer hold? The United States has” no responsibility” to buy Iran even after its handle the Islamic republic to end the Middle East war, President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday( June 16, 2026). 19659012″ We are not investing any cash” in Iran, Mr. Trump stated at the G7 top in France after talks with the emir of Qatar, including that the primary focus of the offer was that Iran would not obtain a nuclear weapon which” all hell “would” drizzle down” on the nation if it did. 19659013 Earlier the Iran Deputy Foreign Minister stated, on Tuesday( June 16, 2026 ), Iran’s leading arbitrator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will participate in the finalizing in Switzerland of the offer ending the war with the United States. Check out West Asia war updates: June 15, 2026 19659015 Follow for live updates < meta itemprop= 19459044 material = >< meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > IEA states ‘unconditionally’ re-opening Hormuz crucial to end energy crisis 19459738 The head of the International Energy Agency stated on Tuesday( June 16, 2026) that” unconditionally” opening the Strait of Hormuz to Gulf tanker traffic was important to ending the shock from skyrocketing oil and gas costs
to economies worldwide. 19659017 “The single crucial option to this issue is the completely and unconditionally opening of the state of Hormuz to shipping,” IEA chief Fatih Birol informed an interview. 19659018 The offer in between Iran and the United States to end the West Asia war requires the strait to
be opened, however Iranian authorities have actually stated tolls or” service charge” might be enforced for ships going through the essential passage for Gulf oil and gas.– AFP 19659019< div data-event-publish-date= data-event-uri = 19459187 data-event-sticky = 19459174 itemprop= 19459175 itemscope itemtype= 19459176 data-event-id = >< meta itemprop= material = > < meta itemprop= material = >< meta itemprop= material= 19459197 > U.S.-Iran offer: Iranian FM Araghchi states end of war consists of end of Israel’s profession of Lebanon Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Tuesday( June 16, 2026) that completion of the Iran war consisted of the
end of Israel’s profession of Lebanon, state television reported. Iranian state tv priced estimate the leading authorities making the remark to foreign diplomats in a rundown. It did not air the remarks, however put them in an on-screen graphic. 19659021 < img data-src-template= 19459200 src = 19459200 alt width = height= 19459202 > 19659023. U.S.-Iran offer: Iranian FM Araghchi states end of war consists of end of Israel’s profession of Lebanon 19659024 Iran’s FM Araghchi connects completion of war to Israel’s profession of Lebanon, highlighting local stress in a current rundown. < meta itemprop = material= 19459211 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459211 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459215 > Iran will quickly link its electrical power grid with Qatar’s, states Energy Minister 19459738 Iran will quickly start linking its electrical energy grid to Qatar’s, with research studies in the lasts and the job going into the early stage of execution, Iran’s Energy Minister stated on Tuesday( June 16, 2026) according to 19459727 Tasnim news company Abbas Aliabadi included that research studies were likewise underway to connect Iran’s power grid with those of other Gulf nations.– 19459727 Reuters < meta itemprop = 19459044 material= >< meta itemprop= material = >< meta itemprop= material= > 19459716 June 16, 2026 20:02 China alerts next stage of U.S.-Iran talks will be’ harder’ 19459718 19459716 China’s leading diplomat informed his Pakistani equivalent today that the next stage of settlements in between the United States and Iran– which Pakistan has actually assisted moderate– will be” harder “. 19659030 In a telephone call ahead of the prepared finalizing on Friday( June 19, 2026) of a U.S.-Iran memorandum of comprehending to end their war, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi informed Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar that “it is foreseeable that, compared to the very first phase, the 2nd phase of settlements will be harder”. 19659031 Mr. Wang included that the United Nations Security Council” must likewise play a higher function “in supporting these talks, according to a declaration from Beijing’s Foreign Ministry. 19659032 “The existing agreement is far from the last location, rather it is a brand-new beginning point,” Mr. Wang stated. – 19459727
AFP 19459643< meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459239 >< meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459239 >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material= 19459243 > June 16, 2026 19:55 19659035 Iran Deputy Foreign Minister states United States marine blockade ‘raised’ 19459718 An Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister today stated the two-month U.S. marine blockade on Iranian ports had actually been raised ahead of the prepared official finalizing of an offer ending the war.
19659036 “The lifting of the blockade was something we had actually stressed from the beginning. It has actually now started, and the blockade has actually been raised prior to the official finalizing” arranged for Friday( June 19, 2026), stated Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, according to the federal government’s site. – 19459727 AFP 19659038 < meta itemprop =. material= 19459252 >< meta itemprop= material = >< meta itemprop= material = 19459256 > June 16, 2026 19:30 U.S.-Iran offer to be signed at Switzerland’s Burgenstock resort Friday A U.S.-Iran offer targeted at ending the West Asia war will be signed at Switzerland’s mountainside Burgenstock resort on Friday (June 19, 2026), the Swiss Foreign Ministry verified to AFP 19459728 The website, situated near Lucerne in main Switzerland, is challenging to gain access to and for that reason quickly protected. It “was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari conciliators, along with by the U.S. and Iran”, Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry stated. – AFP < li data-event-publish-date = 19459258 data-event-uri = 19459259 data-event-id = 19459260 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459176 > 19459643 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459269 > June 16, 2026 18:42 Trump states ‘quickly we will be able’ to reimpose sanctions on Russian oil 19459718 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated the U.S. will quickly have the ability to reimpose sanctions versus Russian oil, at the G7 top where leaders are looking for to ratchet up pressure versus Moscow over its intrusion of Ukraine. 19659044 “Soon we will have the ability to do that as the oil is now streaming” through the Strait of Hormuz after the handle Iran to end the West Asia war, Mr. Trump stated. Washington had actually enforced and after that extended a sanctions waiver for Russian oil freights currently at sea, uncomfortable European allies. 19659045 – 19459727 AFP < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459272 data-event-id = 19459273 id = 19459273 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459176 > 19459643 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459278 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459278 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459282 > 19459716 June 16, 2026 18:28 Hezbollah states Iran has actually promised to pursue Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon in U.S. settlements 19459718 Hezbollah has actually gotten guarantees from its ally Iran that it will require a withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from Lebanon in its next stage of talks with the United States, Hezbollah’s media relations workplace informed Reuters 19459728 today. A withdrawal would be the outcome of, and not a pre-condition for, continuing talks in between Tehran and Washington following the finalizing of a memorandum of understanding in between the 2 nations on Friday (June 19, 2026), Hezbollah stated. 19659049 The group informed Reuters 19459728 that there would be “no nuclear offer in between Iran and the United States unless the Israelis withdraw” from Lebanon. – Reuters 19659051 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459285 data-event-id = id = 19459286 itemprop = 19459175 itemscope itemtype = 19459176 > 19459643 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459291 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459295 > 19459716 June 16, 2026 17:45 19659052 Energy companies brace for ‘brand-new period’ in spite of Hormuz offer 19459718 Oil and gas majors have high wish for a fast resuming of the Strait of Hormuz, however they have couple of impressions about a go back to regular for the Gulf energy market after more than 3 months of obstruction. Even if the offer in between Iran and the United States to end the West Asia war holds, experts state the old market certainties are chosen excellent– and the brand-new threats will most likely need pricey adaptions. “A reliable resuming of the Strait of Hormuz would be among the most essential advancements for the worldwide economy at this point,” stated Claudio Galimberti, primary economic expert at Rystad Energy. The shock of a near-doubling of oil costs considering that Iran successfully blocked the essential waterway has actually sustained inflation that might continue for months, threatening development around the world. 19659056 – 19459727 AFP 19659057 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459299 id = 19459299 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459176 > 19459643 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459304 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459308 > June 16, 2026 17:00 Qatar states ‘carefully positive’ U.S.-Iran offer will result in local security Qatar, a crucial arbitrator in the offer to end the war in between the U.S. and Iran, stated today it thought the contract might provide security to West Asia. “We are carefully positive that the finalizing of the memorandum of understanding will result in the next stage of local security through the talks that will happen on the nuclear program and on other problems,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari informed press reporters at a routine press rundown. – AFP < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459312 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459176 > 19459643 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459317 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459321 > 19459716 June 16, 2026 16:55 Numerous Iranian vessels cruising towards Iranian ports in spite of United States blockade, states Iranian state television 19459718 19459716 3 Iranian tankers and 2 vessels bring important items are presently cruising towards Iranian southern ports from the Indian Ocean, Iranian state television stated today, regardless of a U.S. military advisory note stating the other day that a blockade of Iranian ports stays in result up until Friday (June 19, 2026). – Reuters 19659064 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459176 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459330 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 16, 2026 15:33 19659065 All hell will drizzle down if Iran obtains nuclear weapon, states Trump
The United States has “no commitment” to buy Iran even after its handle the Islamic republic to end the Middle East war, President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday (June 16, 2026).
“We are not investing any cash” in Iran, Mr. Trump stated at the G7 top in France after talks with the emir of Qatar, including that the primary focus of the offer was that Iran would not obtain a nuclear weapon which “all hell” would “drizzle down” on the nation if it did.– AFP
Iran offer states’ loud and clear ‘that Tehran will not have a nuclear weapon, states Donald Trump
Trump asserts the Iran offer makes sure Tehran will not get nuclear weapons while slamming Israel’s technique in Lebanon and recommending Syria’s intervention.
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June 16, 2026 15:29
Donald Trump states Iran deal going to a’ 2nd phase’
U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday (June 16, 2026 )that the Iran offer was going to a 2nd phase, which the U.S. would not be investing any cash in Iran.
“We have our offer made with Iran, and it ought to succeed, it goes to a 2nd phase, which I believe would be really simpler, “stated Mr. Trump, talking to press reporters at the G7 top in France.– Reuters
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June 16, 2026 14:37
Iran’s leading mediator Ghalibaf to participate in finalizing of U.S. offer: Deputy Foreign Minister
Iran’s leading mediator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will go to the finalizing in Switzerland of the offer ending the war with the United States, an Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister stated on Tuesday( June 16, 2026).
“Switzerland will be the location for the finalizing, however the specific place has actually not yet been figured out. The next round of settlements will start right away after the finalizing,” stated Majid Takht-Ravanchi, according to state tv.
He stated United States Vice President JD Vance will represent Washington, while “from Iran, it will be Mr Ghalibaf”.– AFP
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June 16, 2026 13:08[ 19659078]Iran FM states talks on last arrangement with U.S. ‘most likely’ to begin on June 19
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Tuesday( June 16, 2026) that talks with the United States on a last arrangement covering Tehran’s nuclear program will likely start on Friday (June 19, 2026 ).
” Likely on Friday, at an area to be figured out … a brand-new round of settlements in between Iran and the United States to reach a last arrangement will start,” Mr. Araghchi stated in an instruction with foreign diplomats relayed on state tv.– AFP
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June 16, 2026 12:51
SJM composes to U.S. envoy over Indian seafarers’ killing, looks for probe, settlement
RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) has actually composed to the U.S. Ambassador objecting the killing of 3 Indian seafarers in different occurrences in between June 8 and June 11 in U.S. attacks.
The attire has actually required a transparent examination and payment for the victims ‘households.
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SJM composes to U.S. envoy over Indian seafarers ‘killing, looks for probe, settlement
SJM demonstrations to the United States over the killings of Indian seafarers, requiring examination, responsibility, and payment for victims’ households.
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June 16, 2026 12:23
With war likely over, Iranian rulers need to deal with needs of upset, embittered population
Iran’s theocratic rulers have actually seen off a U.S. military project, however their genuine issues might will start: handling the contending needs of hardliners buoyed by making it through the attack and those of an impoverished, mad individuals.
Iran’s effective hardliners are energised by a three-month conflict they feel Iran has actually won. They desire the management to take a difficult position in coming talks with the U.S. and prioritise rearming, positive they can stop any internal dissent with force.[ 19659089]Normal Iranians, nevertheless, are desperate for any peace dividend or monetary relief to be utilized in raising living requirements and using much better potential customers after a damaging war that has actually followed years of uncomfortable sanctions. Both camps have high expectations, clashing needs and little persistence.
Looming in the background is the spectre of restored mass demonstrations like the discontent authorities quashed in January by eliminating countless demonstrators.
-Reuters
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June 16, 2026 12:07
Trump and Iran discover a delicate peace as nuclear concerns still loom
The draft MoU appears to delay the hardest concerns instead of solve them. This method will match Tehran due to the fact that it maintains Iran’s existing nuclear abilities
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Trump and Iran discover a vulnerable peace as nuclear concerns still loom
Trump and Iran reach a tentative peace with unsettled nuclear problems, holding off crucial settlements on Iran’s nuclear program.
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June 16, 2026 11:41
Iranian Americans demonstration for modification outside Iran’s World Cup match
Numerous hundred Iranian Americans objected outdoors Iran’s very first World Cup match Monday, requiring modification in Tehran and waving the prerevolution lion-and-sun flag.
Individuals object outdoors Los Angeles Stadium before the World Cup Group G match in between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026.
Check out the match report here.
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June 16, 2026 11:36
G7 leaders open top talks on Ukraine and West Asia as Zelenskyy participates France
Leaders at the Group of Seven top of significant industrialised countries deal with a jam-packed program on their very first complete day on Tuesday (June 16, 2026), consisting of difficult conversations on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine and dealing with the West Asia crisis. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will remain in participation at the invite of host France.
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G7 leaders open top talks on Ukraine and West Asia as Zelenskyy participates in France
G7 leaders talk about Ukraine and Middle East crises, with Zelenskyy participating in top talks in France amidst continuous stress.
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June 16, 2026 10:24
Strait of Hormuz transit will take ‘weeks’ to resume, biggest tanker operator informs feet
Shipowners will not resume transit through the Strait of Hormuz for weeks up until they are positive that the U.S.-Iran offer is” product”, the president of Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines informed the Financial Timesin an interview released on Tuesday( June 16, 2026).
“What will need to can be found in location is not simply a basic contract in between the appropriate nations, however it needs to be material and equated into the genuine scenarios in the Strait of Hormuz, so that shipping lines can make themselves comfy to go through,”Mitsui OSK’s Jotaro Tamura stated.
– Reuters
June 16, 2026 10:13
U.S. states Hormuz to be toll-free under Iran offer
The United States stated on Monday (June 15, 2026)that ships will move toll-free through the Strait of Hormuz under an Iran peace offer signed by President Donald Trump, and firmly insisted Tehran would need to meet its dedications before getting any financial advantages.
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U.S. states Hormuz to be toll-free under Iran offer
U.S. reveals toll-free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz under Iran offer, contingent on Tehran fulfilling its dedications.
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June 16, 2026 09:39
Pakistan eyes more international bond problems, sees spending plan upside from Iran offer
Pakistan might enhance financial forecasts for 2027 after completion of the Iran war, however it is still prematurely to modify the budget plan, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb informed Reuters, hours after the U.S. and Iran signed an offer to end the combating.
Harmed energy facilities suggested supply chains would require time to go back to regular, after the dispute pressed inflation back into double digits, Mr. Aurangzeb stated.
“We were taking a look at how we handle the 2nd, third-order effect in case this dispute continues, “he stated. “The energy facilities has actually been struck. And for that reason, it will require time before we go back to normalcy in regards to supply chains. “
-Reuters
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June 16, 2026 08:36
The majority of stocks increase, oil flat following peace deal-fuelled rally
Equities mainly increased on Tuesday(June 16, 2026)and oil rates held losses following the previous day’s blissful rally triggered by the U.S.-Iran peace offer that will resume the important Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. President Donald stated ships were once again moving through the strait and it would be”entirely open” by Friday (June 19, 2026), while Iranian media stated 3 oil tankers and 2 freight ships had actually gone through the location that had actually gone through a U.S. marine blockade.
-AFP
June 16, 2026 08:11[19659127] Iran accepts never ever have a nuclear weapon: Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump, on Monday(June 15, 2026), stated that Iran has actually accepted never ever have a nuclear weapon.
“Iran has actually accepted never ever have a Nuclear Weapon! The story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the [Democrats],” he published on Truth Social.
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June 16, 2026 08:04
U.S. states Hormuz to be toll-free under Iran offer
The United States stated on Monday (June 15, 2026) that ships will move toll-free through the Strait of Hormuz under an Iran peace offer signed by President Donald Trump, and firmly insisted Tehran would need to meet its dedications before getting any financial advantages.
They consisted of a possible $ 300 billion restoration fund for the war-battered nation, however the release of funds will be “connected to efficiency,” a senior Trump administration authorities stated in a call with press reporters.
Mr. Vance confessed the quick overview offer kicks the thorniest concerns– particularly Iran’s nuclear program– down the roadway. “The MoU has to do with a page and a half, so it is a really basic file,” Mr. Vance informed CNN
– AFP
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June 16, 2026 07:37
All 20 Indian team members of MT Jalveer securely return home: Indian objective
All 20 Indian team members of MT Jalveer, who were left after their vessel came under attack off an Oman port, have now securely returned home, the Indian objective in Muscat stated on Monday (June 16, 2026).
– PTI
Learn more here
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June 16, 2026 07:10
Minimal traffic through Hormuz, in spite of Trump’s statement
Revealing the peace handle Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump stated he had actually authorised the resuming of the Strait of Hormuz and the elimination of the U.S. marine blockade. He later on suggested that ships were currently moving along the path near to Oman.
– M. Kalyanaraman
Find out more here
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June 16, 2026 07:07
Trump’s Iran offer welcomed with apprehension and analysis on Capitol Hill
Republican Politicians on Capitol Hill stated on Monday (June 15, 2026) they require more info about the arrangement in between the United States and Iran revealed by President Donald Trump, and some are revealing apprehension as they ask the White House for information.
“I simply do not understand adequate about it,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., informed press reporters in the Capitol. “Even individuals who follow this things carefully up here do not understand that much about it.”
Congressional leaders and intelligence committees typically get higher-level intelligence instructions before rank-and-file members, and they are informed of significant advancements before they are revealed. Mr. Thune stated he had actually not been personally informed on the offer.
– AP
June 16, 2026 07:06
Oil rebounds on issues about U.S.-Iran peace offer, remediation of supply
Oil rates rebounded on Tuesday(June 16, 2026 )on issues about the absence of information in an initial contract ending the war in between the U.S. and Iran and the awareness the resumption of supply through the crucial Strait of Hormuz might take longer than believed.
Brent unrefined futures acquired 26 cents, or 0.3 %, to$83.42 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate increased to$81.12 a barrel, up 46 cents, or 0.3 %, since 0108 GMT.
On Monday(June 15, 2026), oil rates fell by almost 5% to their most affordable close given that March 4 after U.S. President Donald Trump stated a memorandum of understanding was signed to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.
– Reuters
June 16, 2026 07:04
Trump might launch U.S.-Iran contract before Friday, Vance states
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance informed Fox Newson Monday (June 15, 2026)that U.S. President Donald Trump might choose to launch Washington’s arrangement with Tehran before Friday (June 19, 2026).
The arrangement, which was digitally signed by leaders in the U.S. and Iran, is anticipated to be checked in individual on Friday (June 19, 2026).
-Reuters
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June 16, 2026 06:59[ 19659157]Vance to lead U.S. group to ink Iran peace handle Switzerland: Trump
Both Mr. Trump and Mr. Vance have actually digitally signed the structure arrangement with Iran’s lead mediator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, according to a senior U.S. authorities estimated by The New York Times
Vance to lead U.S. group to ink Iran peace handle Switzerland: Trump
Vice President J.D. Vance will sign a historical U.S.-Iran peace handle Switzerland on June 16, 2026.
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June 16, 2026 06:58
In Focus podcast|Can the brand-new U.S.-Iran offer hold?
After 100 days of dispute, the U.S. and Iran have actually consented to a memorandum of comprehending focused on ending the war. Can the offer hold? We unload the reported 14-point structure, ceasefire arrangements, sanctions relief, nuclear dedications, the function of Pakistan and Qatar in mediation, Israel’s reaction, and the difficulties that might thwart the arrangement throughout the essential 60-day settlement duration ahead.
In Focus podcast|Can the brand-new U.S.-Iran offer hold?
In this episode, Stanly Johny speaks with us about the U.S.– Iran offer, the function of local arbitrators, and the potential customers for lasting peace.
Released -June 16, 2026 07:00 am IST
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