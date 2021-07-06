Hong Kong – Policy Address consultation launched

Policy Address consultation launched ************************************



The Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, today (July 6) announced the commencement of the public consultation for the 2021 Policy Address. Mrs Lam will conduct some 30 consultation sessions to listen to views and suggestions from members of the Legislative Council and representatives of different sectors as well as the general public on the coming Policy Address.



“The 2021 Policy Address is the fifth, and the last to be delivered in this term of the Government. Over the past two years, Hong Kong has encountered tough challenges. With the strong support of the Central Government, social and political stability has been restored in the city. It is time for Hong Kong to forge ahead with renewed perseverance, particularly in reviving the economy and rebuilding hope and confidence. In the coming two months, I will conduct consultation sessions to widely receive views and suggestions from various sectors as well as the community at large. I sincerely invite members of the public to give their views on the 2021 Policy Address so that we can map out the future of Hong Kong together,” Mrs Lam said.

Starting from today, members of the public can give their views through the Policy Address website (www.policyaddress.gov.hk), via the dedicated Facebook page (www.facebook.com/PolicyAddress2021) or Instagram account (www.instagram.com/PolicyAddress2021) for the 2021 Policy Address public consultation, or by email (policyaddress@pico.gov.hk), phone (2432 1899) or fax (2537 9083). The Chief Executive will deliver the 2021 Policy Address on October 6, 2021.