New Book by Judyth Emanuel: Wing Me over the Sea

ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Judyth Emanuel Wing Me over the Sea hitting stores everywhere on May 20th, 2020.

“WING ME OVER THE SEA was a joyous read that really drew me in and took me on a multi-layered journey through place and soul. Judyth Emanuel’s mastery of words and way of forging ideas with language astounds. So honored to read this beauty.” — Nikki McWatters, author of Saga (UQP)

Judyth Emanuel’s debut novel YEH HELL OW was published February 2019. Her writing has been described as innovative and important work. She is one of three winners in 2017 Victoria University Short Story Prize for New and Emerging Writers. She has short stories in anthologies and literary journals including Electric Literature Recommended Reading, Overland, Hobartpulp, Literary Orphans, Jellyfish Review, Into The Void, Entropy, No Alibis Press 2019 Anthology, Longleaf Review, Adelaide Literary Magazine, Bending Genres and elsewhere. Judyth Emanuel graduated BA Visual Communications, BA Fine Arts and MFA in Creative Writing.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org