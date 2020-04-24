credentialing certification in Dallas

NIHC Group services the Individual Provider, Provider Groups, Multiple Discipline Practices, Practice Management Companies, Billing Centers, Health Plans, Home Health Agencies, Surgical Centers and Hospitals. We have experience in over twenty five disciplines and specialties, with the knowledge to service Providers on a national basis.

National Integrated HealthCare Group is located in Dallas, Texas. We have served the healthcare community for nearly twenty years working in over thirty states. Detailed Policy and Procedures adhere to the NCQA (National Committee for Quality Assurance) Guidelines. Our Policy and Procedures are managed under the watch eye of our Certified Credentialing Provider Specialist (CPCS). Certification is awarded by the National Association of Medical Staff Services (NAMSS).

NIHC Group is audited multiple times per year by our Delegated Credentialing Agreement partnerships. We hold nearly thirty such Agreements. These Agreements allow us to reduce the credentialing time frame and streamline the credentialing process.

Our team of professionals are specifically trained in the details and nuances of credentialing. Our associates have an average tenure of seven years working with NIHC Group. We fully understand the importance of In Network benefits and the direct relationship that status has upon the revenue your Practice receives from Insurance Plans.

In order to best serve YOUR needs, our company promotes a philosophy of SAC. Each employee is introduced to this philosophy during orientation. The inherent values of SAC are then supported throughout the year, with motivational events, notices and awards. Let us put SAC to work for your Practice!

Forty-five percent of our new clients are referrals from existing clients. Let us show you why!

Call us at (817)886-8890, (866) 846-0396 [Tollfree]

FAX us at (817) 886-8891, (866) 987-7526 [Tollfree]

Email us at info@nihcgrp.com